Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 8 prediction from proven computer model

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 22-44 overall and 15-18 at home, while Cleveland is 37-27 overall and 17-16 on the road. The Cavaliers have won all three meetings between these teams this season.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland was able to snap a three-game losing streak with a 104-96 win over Toronto on Sunday. However, All-Star center Jarrett Allen left the game in the third quarter and is going to miss some time due to a fractured finger. The Cavaliers were already without Caris LeVert (foot) and Rajon Rondo (toe), but Rondo has been upgraded to questionable for this game.

Rookie Evan Mobley scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the win over Toronto, and he is expected to be the starting center on Tuesday. Point guard Darius Garland leads Cleveland with 20.6 points and 8.1 assists per game. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in four of their last five games against Indiana.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana will be hoping to snap a two-game losing skid following road losses at Detroit and Washington. The Pacers do have Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton playing together in their backcourt now, though. Brogdon scored 27 points in Sunday’s 133-123 loss to the Wizards, while Haliburton added 15 points and 11 assists.

The former King ranks inside the top 20 in the NBA in assists (7.8), 3-point percentage (41.1) and steals (1.8). New addition Jalen Smith posted 15 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes of action on Sunday. Guard Chris Duarte (toe) and guard Lance Stephenson (ankle) are both questionable to return from injuries on Tuesday night.

