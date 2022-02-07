Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 6 prediction from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers have been without Malcolm Brogdon for their last eight games, and Domantas Sabonis for six of those matchups. Both are questionable for Sunday’s matchup at Cleveland, which has won 10 of its last 13 games. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love scored 20 points off the bench in the last meeting between the two, which ended in a 108-104 Cavaliers victory on January 2.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over-under: 216.5 points

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers escaped with a win this past Friday against the Charlotte Hornets by a single point, 102-101. Cleveland center Jarrett Allen came up big for the Cavs with a double-double on 29 points and 22 boards. Allen is tied with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo for the seventh-most double-doubles this season with 27. Love had another strong game as well, recording 25 points and nine rebounds. Over his last six games, Love has averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Cleveland has won four of those contests.

Cleveland is hoping for good news on point guard Darius Garland, who has missed the last three games with a back injury, and is questionable for tonight’s game. Garland has been the team’s top producer on offense, averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, 122-115. The Pacers still got a great individual performance out of shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 42 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds. LeVert has been one of the most-discussed names when it comes to NBA players thought to be on the trading block with the league’s trade deadline just a few days away. Without Brogdon or Sabonis in the lineup, he has been the focal point of the team’s offense, and has scored 28.3 points with 7.3 assists over his last three starts.

Pacers center Myles Turner has been sidelined since mid-January with a foot injury, and without Sabonis in the frontcourt, Indiana has struggled down low on defense. Opponents have averaged a league-high 58.7 points in the paint over the Pacers’ last three games and Indiana ranks dead-last in blocks per game during that stretch, with three per outing.

