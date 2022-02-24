Cavaliers vs. Pistons prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 24 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Detroit Pistons welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. The Central Division matchup is the first game for both teams following the NBA All-Star break. The Pistons are 13-45 this season, with the Cavs entering at 35-23 overall and 17-14 on the road. Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot) are out for Cleveland, with Lauri Markkanen (ankle) listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a seven-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Cavaliers -7

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over-under: 209 points

Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Cavaliers -320, Pistons +250

CLE: The Cavaliers are 20-11-2 against the spread in conference games

DET: The Pistons are 16-16 against the spread in conference games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland’s defense is firmly in the NBA’s top tier. The Cavs are allowing only 105.8 points per 100 possessions, No. 4 in the league. Cleveland is No. 1 in the NBA in free-throw prevention, allowing only 18.3 attempts per game, and the Cavaliers are in the top four in field-goal percentage allowed (44.2 percent) and 2-point percentage allowed (50.5 percent). Cleveland is in the top four in assist prevention and second-chance points allowed, and Detroit’s offense is scuffling mightily.

The Pistons are in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive rating, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, two-point percentage, assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. On offense, Cleveland will face a bottom-tier Detroit defense, and the Cavaliers are shooting 46.6 percent from the field this season. Cleveland is also in the top eight of the NBA in 2-point accuracy at 54 percent, and the Cavaliers are No. 8 in assists (25.3 per game) and in the top 10 in offensive rebound rate (27.9 percent).

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit’s defense is opportunistic. The Pistons force 15.2 turnovers per game, No. 6 in the NBA, and Detroit also creates 7.7 steals per game, No. 8 in the league. Detroit is in the top 10 of the league in second-chance points allowed (12.5 per game), doing an effective job on the defensive glass. The Pistons also prevent transition effectively, giving up only 11.6 fast-break points per game.

Cleveland’s offense ranks below the league average in points per possession, and the Cavaliers’ primary weakness is ball security. Cleveland is No. 27 in the NBA in turnovers per game on offense, and the Cavs are also in the bottom third of the league in free-throw attempts per game. On the other end, Detroit averages 14.0 second-chance points per game, a top-eight figure, and the Pistons generate nearly 22 free-throw attempts per contest, ranking well above the NBA average.

