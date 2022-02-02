Cavaliers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 14-36 overall and 7-16 at home, while the Cavaliers are 31-20 overall and 15-11 on the road. Cleveland has won nine of its last 11 games, but it will be without star point guard Darius Garland (back) on Wednesday night

Cleveland is favored by six points in the latest Rockets vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 218.5.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers spread: Rockets +6

Rockets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 218.5 points

Featured Game | Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston is now on an 11-game home losing streak following its 122-108 loss to Golden State on Monday. The Rockets were unable to overcome 21 fourth-quarter points from Warriors guard Stephen Curry. They also turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter, which has been a disturbing trend for a Houston team that ranks last in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.9).

Center Christian Wood leads Houston with 17.7 points per game and is completing his double-double average with 10.4 rebounds. He has five teammates also scoring in double figures, headlined by Eric Gordon’s 14.3 points per game. The Rockets have won 11 of their last 13 home games against Cleveland.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland has now won nine of its last 11 games after picking up a 93-90 win over New Orleans on Monday. The Cavaliers had to scramble to replace Garland, who will remain sidelined with a back injury on Wednesday. Garland leads the team in scoring (19.8 points) and assists (8.2).

The Cavaliers are already without forward Lauri Markkanen (ankle), who averages 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Fortunately for Cleveland, its defense ranks third in the NBA in efficiency. In addition, the Cavaliers have covered the spread in five of their last six games against Houston.

