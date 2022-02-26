Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 35-24 overall and 18-9 at home, while the Wizards are 27-32 overall and 12-16 on the road. Washington has won five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Cleveland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 207.5.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over-under: 208 points

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland will be looking to snap out of a three-game losing streak on Saturday night. The Cavaliers are heading home for a three-game homestand, but they are dealing with a depleted roster. All-Star point guard Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot) are both out with injuries.

Backup point guard Rajon Rondo is also going to be out for two weeks with a sprained right toe. Despite the three-game losing skid, Cleveland has still won 13 of its last 19 games. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games against a Southwest Division opponent.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington is coming off one of the most thrilling games of the season, losing to San Antonio in double overtime on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 36 points for the Wizards, who have alternated between wins and losses over their last seven games. Forward Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has not played since being acquired from Dallas earlier this month.

Porzingis is listed as doubtful to play on Saturday night for Washington, which is already missing star guard Bradley Beal (wrist). Kuzma is the team’s active leader, averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Wizards have covered the spread in four of their last six games against Cleveland.

