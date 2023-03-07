CBS Mornings Deals: Get designer jewelry for up to 63% off

Where to get the newest CBS Mornings Deals

Rachel Glauber Jewelry



This week on “CBS Mornings,” way of life professional Gayle Bass shared various new offers, together with designer jewelry for up to 63% off. Discover this week’s unique offers under and discuss with CBSDeals.com or textual content “CBS” to 65000 to profit from them these days.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made via CBSDeals.com.

Rachel Glauber Jewelry

Rachel Glauber Jewelry



Save on Rachel Glauber Jewelry from CBS Deals. The New York-based jewelry logo is providing 18K gold-finished hoop earrings, simulated diamond earrings and extra jewelry on sale now.

Rachel Glauber Jewelry, $30 and up (continuously $79 and up)

REATHLETE XPRESS leg massager

REATHLETE



This therapeutic massage tool was once designed to alleviate soreness and pressure within the knee, calf and thigh. Choose from 4 depth ranges. This leg massager may be provided with a heated remedy serve as.

It’s on sale for 30% off.

REATHLETE XPRESS leg massager, $119 (continuously $170)

Limitless PowerPro Go

Limitless



This moveable charger includes a USB-A Port, Type-C Port and a wi-fi charging pad. Its long-lasting battery can recharge maximum telephones up to two occasions on a unmarried fee. This moveable charger recharges its interior battery whilst plugged right into a wall, however too can fee attached units, concurrently.

It’s on sale for 38% off.

Limitless PowerPro Go, $50 (continuously $80)

Related content material from CBS Essentials

More







