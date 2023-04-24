CBS Weekend News, April 23, 2023





On April 23, 2023, CBS News broadcasted its Weekend News program, which coated two important occasions of the day. The first file highlighted the evacuation of U.S. embassy team of workers and their households from Sudan, which was once regarded as a essential transfer to make sure their security and safety. The main points of the evacuation weren’t supplied within the news article.

The 2d file featured the comeback of theme eating places in California, which has been an important vacationer enchantment for lots of. The article discussed that theme eating places have been rising in popularity once more within the state. However, no explicit examples of theme eating places have been supplied within the content material.

