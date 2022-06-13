CBS4’s Steve Goldstein on what’s going right for the Marlins

MIAMI – Can we begin believing in the Marlins? That’s the query this week after Don Mattingly’s crew ripped off 5 wins in a row.

They’re nonetheless behind the pack in the National League and the loaded East division, however the latest run is an indication of hope.

Closed Doors

The gamers had a crew assembly final week to air some issues out. Exactly what was mentioned is unknown, nevertheless it appears gamers had some issues to say to 1 one other. The 5 straight wins began the day of the assembly.

Pitching Prowess

Sandy Alcantara is considered one of the high handful of starters in baseball, possibly the finest. Pablo Lopez has been glorious and this week the bullpen obtained out of some powerful jams with video games on the line. The employees as a complete is performing effectively.

Jazz Time

Many Marlins deserve credit score for the latest wins, however the most fun to look at is Jazz Chisholm Jr. He has been productive and does it with aptitude. Perhaps an excessive amount of aptitude for some however not right here. Jazz is a enjoyable participant and brings a lot wanted life to this crew.

Get in the Race

It’s unlucky that the Marlins are in the NL East. The Mets are in first place and having an important season. The Braves caught fireplace posting a double-digit win streak. Philadelphia fired supervisor Joe Girardi, who additionally managed the Marlins some years in the past, and promptly went on a blistering streak. Head-to-head street video games this week in opposition to the Phillies and Mets will inform much more about this Marlins crew. A powerful displaying in opposition to them and maybe it is time to comply with baseball in South Florida nearer this summer season.