CC Sabathia says Derek Jeter left Marlins over inability to spend money, sign Nick Castellanos

Final week, Derek Jeter stepped down because the CEO of the Miami Marlins, resulting in hypothesis about his unhappiness with the group and the state of the business. Now, his former New York Yankees teammate CC Sabathia is dishing on why he did so.

Sabathia mentioned Jeter’s departure with Ryan Ruocco as part of the latest episode of their “R2C2” podcast. Throughout mentioned episode, Sabathia indicated that Jeter was pissed off by proprietor Bruce Sherman’s unwillingness to spend cash, particularly on outfielder Nick Castellanos, the 14th finest free agent out there this winter as ranked by CBS Sports activities.

“The Marlins are the Marlins,” Sabathia mentioned, according to Audacy. “It doesn’t matter what you attempt to do to make them higher, on the finish of the day there’s simply at all times been dangerous possession. Jeter did all the things he might, he lined all the things up for him and that is the 12 months you signal Castellanos. They have a bunch of pitching, Jazz Chisholm is a star, you have bought Miguel Rojas taking part in quick. Appears good, like actually good, he constructed a extremely good workforce. The minor league group is nice, however it’s simply time to spend cash.”

Jeter had hinted that he disagreed with Sherman on sure issues as a part of his parting assertion: “[The] imaginative and prescient for the way forward for the franchise is completely different than the one I signed as much as lead. Now’s the best time for me to step apart as a brand new season begins.”

The Marlins had made a five-year supply to Castellanos previous to the lockout, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. It is unclear if the owner-imposed lockout brought about Sherman to shift gears, or if he was by no means on board with Jeter’s plan to start with.

Both method, the Marlins had been pretty lively previous to the lockout. Along with signing outfielder Avisaíl García, Miami additionally traded for infielder Joey Wendle and catcher Jacob Stallings. The Marlins are projected to have an Opening Day payroll round $65 million, according to Cot’s Contracts. That is decrease than in both 2018 or 2019, Sherman’s first two seasons on the helm.