CDC did not recall Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not too long ago introduced that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now not to be had within the United States. However, opposite to a contemporary weblog post, the CDC did not “quietly recall” the vaccine and order it to be destroyed. Instead, the entire last doses of the single-dose vaccine within the U.S. expired in early May and will have to be disposed of consistent with native, state, and federal rules.

On May 10, the CDC issued a realize on its web site mentioning that the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine is now not to be had within the U.S. The realize explains that each one last doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the federal govt stockpile expired on May 7, 2023.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in February 2021 to stop COVID-19 in folks 18 years of age and older. However, a couple of months later, the FDA and the CDC beneficial a pause in using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of warning. This was once as a result of six instances of a unprecedented and critical form of blood clot referred to as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) have been reported in people who won the single-dose vaccine.

The federal public well being companies lifted the pause later that month. However, through May 2022, the FDA restricted using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to folks elderly 18 and older who did not have get right of entry to to Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, or who selected to obtain the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a result of they might in a different way not obtain a COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA restricted its use as it had made up our minds that the chance of creating thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after receiving the vaccine warranted a restriction.

At the time of its availability, 19,007,537 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, and greater than 31,500,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine have been brought to states, consistent with CDC knowledge. This signifies that over 12,500,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses went unused. After the CDC’s realize, Johnson & Johnson said that the corporate is “working closely with U.S. regulators to determine the best path forward in the U.S.” The corporate additionally stated that its center of attention stays on making sure that its vaccine is to be had to folks maximum in want international.

The CDC recommends that individuals elderly 18 and older who won a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose whilst it was once to be had will have to get one bivalent booster dose of both the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines no less than two months after receiving their earlier dose.

In conclusion, the CDC did not recall the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine within the United States. Instead, all last doses expired, and the FDA has limited its use.