CDC places about half of Florida’s population at high risk for COVID transmission

9 Florida counties — together with the Tampa Bay and South Florida areas — are at excessive danger for COVID transmission, in keeping with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.
The CDC replace means about half of the state’s inhabitants is at a excessive degree. Final week, it was at 29 p.c and the earlier 9 weeks it was at zero, in keeping with Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist with the College of South Florida School of Public Well being.
The counties are: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Pasco, Sarasota, Alachua, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Seaside.
The Florida numbers are a part of a nationwide surge arriving forward of the Memorial Day vacation, as the college 12 months wraps up and Individuals put together for summer time holidays. As such, many individuals have returned to their pre-pandemic routines.
RELATED: The real COVID surge is (much) bigger than it looks. But don’t panic
Researchers blame a brand new variant now dominant in the US that spreads quicker than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and would possibly presumably trigger extra critical illness.
Case counts are as excessive as they’ve been since mid-February, and people figures are probably a serious undercount due to unreported optimistic residence take a look at outcomes and asymptomatic infections.
“I do know there’s been numerous dialogue about these indicators this week as a result of, one, they’ve been steadily rising for fairly some time now, and two, a number of Florida counties have been mistaken final time because of a ‘processing error.’ No such footnote this week,” Salemi says.
At excessive degree, the CDC recommends sporting a masks indoors in public and on public transportation, staying present on COVID vaccines and getting examined if exhibiting signs. In case you are at excessive danger for extreme sickness, take into account taking extra precautions.
Florida has recorded greater than 11,000 new circumstances of the coronavirus on three consecutive days for the primary time since early February.
The CDC reported 12,073 individuals examined optimistic for COVID-19 in Florida Tuesday, 11,413 examined optimistic Wednesday, and 11,125 examined optimistic Thursday.
Over the previous week, the state added 66,868 new circumstances, bringing the state whole to six,125,115.
The CDC additionally stories the COVID-related deaths of 74,466 individuals, a rise of 144 from final week.
The Division of Well being and Human Providers reported Friday that 2,349 persons are hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, up 21 p.c from per week in the past.
The variant is a member of the omicron household, however it carries a mutation referred to as delta that was a function of the variant that was dominant in the course of 2021. This seems to permit the virus to flee immunity from vaccines and prior an infection, particularly if somebody was contaminated within the large omicron wave that swept the world late final 12 months and early this 12 months.
The present numbers, nevertheless, stay considerably decrease than early within the 12 months, when the extremely contagious omicron variant swept throughout the state.
Data from Well being Information Florida’s Julio Ochoa, Carl Lisciandrello, Stephanie Colombini, Mark Schreiner, and the Related Press was used on this report.
Copyright 2022 Well being Information Florida. To see extra, go to .