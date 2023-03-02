CDC records 53 more COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma well being officers say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 53 further deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health introduced in March 2022 that it was once discontinuing its day by day scenario updates that observe the day by day case counts, and as a substitute, free up weekly information on Thursdays.





On Thursday, information from OSDH displays that the state has had 1,287,378 showed circumstances of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an general build up of two,928 circumstances from closing week’s numbers.

Officials consider there are 4,429 lively circumstances of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has observed 17,940 deaths, which is a rise of 53 deaths from closing week’s information.

According to officers, there have been 216 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on reasonable during the last 3 days.

Officials additionally famous that there have been 26 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 incorporated in that quantity.