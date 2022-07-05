CDC reports 50 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting greater than 3,000 additional circumstances of COVID-19 in the state.

OSDH introduced in March that it was discontinuing its each day scenario updates that monitor the each day case counts, and as a substitute, launch weekly information on Thursdays.

On Thursday, information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health reveals that the state has had 1,051,070 confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an total improve of three,053 circumstances from final week’s numbers.

At this level, officers imagine there are 4,522 energetic circumstances of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,140 deaths as of Thursday. That’s a rise of 50 deaths.

Officials say there have been 109 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on common over the previous three days. Authorities additionally famous that there have been 19 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that quantity.

Health leaders say over 2.82 million Oklahomans have acquired their preliminary COVID-19 vaccine, whereas 2.27 million have accomplished the sequence.