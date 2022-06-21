CDC to review COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The vaccine advisory committee for the CDC is meeting Friday and Saturday. It’s the ultimate part of getting COVID-19 vaccines licensed for children under the age of 5.

Advisers might be contemplating Pfizer’s vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine is one-tenth of the grownup dose and is a three-dose sequence for children 6 months to 4 years outdated.

The Moderna vaccine is one-fourth of the grownup dose and would require two pictures for children 6 months to 5 years outdated.

The FDA’s vaccine advisers mentioned each manufacturers seem to be secure and efficient and voted in favor of authorizing them earlier this week.

(*5*) mentioned Dr. Laura Arline, Chief Quality Officer for BayCare Health System.

“The safety studies, the efficacy studies, the small clinical trials that have been done look pretty similar,” mentioned Dr. David Berger, Board Certified Pediatrician for Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care.

Now it’s the CDC’s flip to have a look.

Shots can’t be distributed till the CDC’s vaccine advisers review the info and vote.

Then the CDC’s director has to log off on it earlier than it’s official.

“They have a subcommittee that determines the usage of that vaccines. So that subcommittee would look into how to use those vaccines in infants and children,” mentioned Arline.

The CDC vote is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If given the inexperienced gentle, the White House mentioned pictures might be distributed quickly after.

“I imagine that the pediatric formulations will be produced pretty quickly,” mentioned Dr. Thomas Unnasch, Distinguished USF Health Professor.

However, there’ll probably be a delay for dad and mom in Florida making an attempt to get the shot for their children since Florida is the one state that did not pre-order any of those vaccines.

State officers mentioned it’s now up to particular person physician’s places of work and pharmacies to make their very own orders. That means availability received’t be instantly widespread.

“I don’t think we’re really going to know how much of an impact this is going to have but certainly if it hasn’t been pre-ordered… on day 1, there’s going to be some people who are not going to be able to get it,” mentioned Berger.