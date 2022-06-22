CDC touts vaccine for gay men for Florida meningitis surge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Health officers on Wednesday beneficial that men in Florida who’ve intercourse with different men get a meningococcal vaccine following one of many worst outbreaks amongst gay and bisexual men in U.S. historical past of a micro organism that causes meningitis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned in a press release that there have been not less than 24 circumstances and 7 deaths amongst gay and bisexual men brought on by the micro organism in Florida just lately. The CDC additionally beneficial that gay and bisexual men touring to Florida ought to ask their well being care supplier about getting the vaccine.

“Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it’s important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine,” mentioned José Romero, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Meningococcal illness is brought on by a micro organism, and when the linings of the mind and spinal wire turn out to be contaminated, it’s known as meningitis.

Symptoms embody a sudden, excessive fever; headache; stiff neck; nausea or vomiting; or a darkish purple rash, in response to well being officers.