CDC’s highest travel risk level is jam-packed with nearly 135 places, including Japan | Latest Headlines

South Africa, where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first reported, dropped from Level 4, providing a ray of hope for the coming weeks and months that other places will follow suit.

However, the move to Level 3 meant worsening conditions in populous Bangladesh in South Asia and Montserrat, a small British island in the Caribbean. Both had been at Level 2.

Levels 2, 1 and unknown

Destinations carrying the “Level 2: Covid-19 Moderate” designation have seen 50 to 99 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. This level saw only one addition on Monday: Pakistan. It previously had been at Level 1.

Currently, there are just five destinations at Level 2, including New Zealand, which has some of the world’s tightest travel restrictions.

To be in “Level 1: Covid-19 Low,” a destination must have fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days.

No destinations were moved to Level 1 on Monday. There are currently only seven destinations in the category. That includes China, which is hosting the Winter Olympic Games.