Cecilia Vega describes what it was like snorkeling with sperm whales





In a gripping document for 60 Minutes, journalist Cecilia Vega has described the awe-inspiring revel in of snorkeling with sperm whales. In her debut piece for the long-lasting news program, Vega highlighted the precarious state of affairs going through those magnificent creatures.

In her document, Vega equipped an in depth account of the journey of swimming along the whales. She spoke of the mix of concern and pleasure that coursed via her as she approached the arena’s largest-toothed predator. With HTML tags including intensity and dimensionality to her tale, Vega conveyed the sweetness of encountering those wondrous creatures up shut.

Sperm whales, Vega defined, are below expanding risk because of human affect, together with air pollution and overfishing. Vega’s document laid naked the urgency of shielding those creatures sooner than it’s too past due.

As Vega's section aired on nationwide tv, CBS News audience have been the primary to witness this surprising account.