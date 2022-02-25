Cedar Hill defensive coordinator Ray Gates to be named head coach at North Crowley

The lead man behind one of the Dallas-area’s top defensive units is set for a promotion.

Cedar Hill defensive coordinator Ray Gates is the lone finalist for North Crowley’s vacant head football coaching position and his official hire is pending board approval, Gates confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday. He’ll replace Courtney Allen, who left North Crowley this offseason for the North Mesquite head coaching position.

Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported the hiring.

Gates joined Cedar Hill’s staff in 2017 alongside head coach Carlos Lynn and was promoted to defensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season. Cedar Hill’s defense allowed the fifth-fewest total yards per game among Dallas-area 6A teams in 2021, and the third-fewest passing yards.

At Cedar Hill, Gates coached three players on The News’ top 100 recruits list for 2022: cornerback Jalen Peoples, defensive lineman Syncere Massey and defensive lineman Harvey Dyson III. All three signed with Texas Tech.

North Crowley went 7-4 in 2021 and made the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team was one of the area’s top rushing offenses in the Dallas area, averaging 242.73 yards per game on the ground.

As he did at Cedar Hill, Gates will have the chance to coach one of the area’s top defensive recruits. Junior linebacker S’Maje Burrell, the 30th ranked recruit on The News’ top 50 for 2023, holds offers from USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

