Celebrate Juneteenth at the Black Money Forum, an All-Star Free Financial Literacy Event

Juneteenth commemorates the tip of enslavement and the start of independence for all Black People. However are you able to actually be free with out monetary freedom?
In accordance to the Federal Reserve, the typical Black, Latino, or Hispanic family within the U.S. earns about half as a lot as the typical white family and has a internet price of about 15 to 20 % of that of a white family.
With financial downturns just like the 2007 recession or the COVID-19 pandemic, our communities are rather more impacted, and the racial wealth hole retains widening.
As highlighted by discriminatory lending or banking practices, systemic inequalities continue to make wealth-building tougher for Black of us. Although Black individuals have made progress in our participation charge in investing in the stock market, they’ve an extended technique to go to shut the widening wealth hole. Fortunately, there’s been an elevated give attention to monetary literacy training by Black leaders and educators who could make issues extra relatable and attainable for the neighborhood.
In celebration of Juneteenth this 12 months, some large names within the monetary literacy area will share area to coach Black and Brown communities at The Black Money Forum.
(Picture credit score: Ricardo C. Sandy)
This free occasion organized by The Brooklyn Bank, a non-profit group based by actual property investor and developer Jude Bernard, will happen Sunday, June 19, at The Kings Theater. Bernard will host the occasion alongside Angela Yee, host of The Breakfast Membership, and of the monetary literacy present Money Pie.
Audio system akin to Tiffany Aliche “The Budgetnista,” Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Tonya Rapley of My Fab Finance, Aristotle Varner of Aristotle Investments, and Ellie Diop of Ellie Talks Money will share their data with the viewers.
How The Black Cash Discussion board Got here To Be
Bernard has been in the actual property enterprise for over 20 years and has constructed a real estate portfolio worth multi-millions. However his path to multi-millionaire wasn’t easy.
“I’ve constructed a portfolio valued at over $40 million proper now. My mother was a housekeeper, and my dad was a taxi driver. We lived with six individuals in a two-bedroom condo. I spent 10 years climbing poles and fixing phone traces and suffered from playing. Regardless of all of the adversity and the challenges of my beginnings, I nonetheless made it occur and I’m not particular. I adopted some primary steps to make it occur. Anyone might observe the identical steps in no matter discipline that they select, whether or not it’s shares, actual property, a small enterprise, “ Bernard tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.
The Significance of Training
Bernard went from being price hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in 2006 to being bancrupt and owing hundreds of thousands over the last recession.
“In hindsight, all of the lows I’ve had got here from not being correctly ready and never understanding how issues work. I didn’t know what I used to be signing. I didn’t perceive the results of what I used to be doing. I used to be capable of dig myself out and rebuild, and it turned essential for me to assist my Black and Brown individuals catch up and shut the wealth hole.
I began the Brooklyn financial institution again in 2016. I’ve been utilizing the area to have monetary literacy occasions, deliver the neighborhood collectively, and supply all types of training to show individuals the reality about cash.”
Then this 12 months, Bernard determined to have a a lot bigger occasion to rejoice Juneteenth.
“They’re nonetheless some freedoms we aren’t capitalizing on, akin to monetary freedom. I felt it was vital that we did one thing to deliver consciousness of economic emancipation.”
What To Count on
Bernard describes The Black Cash Discussion board as a protected area to study cash and never be judged. Bernard hopes attendees additionally give attention to constructing relationships vital for anybody’s wealth-building journey.
“You may be within the room with 3,000 different individuals who have the identical mindset and needs to vary their circumstances. Your greatest connection goes to be the particular person proper subsequent to you that you simply’re talking with, on an identical path that you’re on proper now.”
Bernard was intentional about having audio system that the viewers might relate to.
“Everyone who can be on that stage began the place the viewers was and even decrease,” he says. “It’s simply that they took motion. They began sooner or later, and The Black Cash Discussion board can be an awesome day to start out.”
Attendees will obtain invaluable training on subjects just like the inventory market, actual property, cryptocurrency, credit score, mindset, and entrepreneurship. Each attendee may even obtain $50 to open an account with the private finance app Stash to start out investing, courtesy of occasion companions Stash and Goodwater Collective.
Anybody occupied with attending can get free tickets on The Black Money Forum website.
In regards to the creator
Anne-Lyse Wealth is a author, wealth educator, and licensed public accountant. She is the founding father of Plutus Awards-nominated Dreamoflegacy.com, a platform devoted to inspiring millennials to construct wealth with goal, and The ALW Communications Company. She is a contract author for Fortune, Enterprise Insider, Harvard Enterprise Assessment Ascend, and different publications. She is the creator of Dream of Legacy, Raising Strong and Financially Secure Black Kids, and the host of The Dreamers Podcast.