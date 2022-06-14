Celebrating Juneteenth in Style at Metropolitan School of Dance! @ their annual Spring Showcase entitled ” Movement in Color”

Determined to continue making a difference dancing, this small but impactful organization opens its doors in arts education through a variety of dance styles at the historic Douglass High School at Page Woodson!

And this event is no different!! Metropolitan School of Dance, Incorporated (MSDI)! Is

Remembering and honoring Juneteenth and celebrating the holiday in style with a showcase that

pays homage to the contributions in the Arts by Brown and Black Indigenous People throughout

the Years.

“Movement in Color” is a collection of dance pieces performed by students to Familiar and

sometimes unfamiliar artist who’ve paved a way in the arts through music.

Join Metropolitan School of Dance, Inc. on Saturday, June 18th at 12:05pm (“Immediately

following the noon test sirens”, CEO Frances Pitts says)! It’s a showcase of creative works for an

organization whose primary focus is training studios of all cultures and socio-economic

backgrounds in ballet, tap, modern, jazz, African, Pointe,” Hip-Hop and Afro Cuban in

Northeast Oklahoma City! Advance tickets are just $10.

The audience will see dancers as young as 3 years of age up to adults. Everyone can dance at

Metropolitan says CEO Frances Pitts says, it doesn’t matter your age at Metropolitan School of

Dance. If you’ve always desired to train in dance, you can do that at MSDI!

Metropolitan is housed at the Douglass Auditorium at Page Woodson which is located at

600 N. High Avenue in Oklahoma City. The show will include a brief history of the reason for

celebration of Juneteenth as well as its young dancers who’ve work so hard all season to share

with you their talents and all that they’ve learned throughout this spring session.

Although this is a final Spring Session Showcase, the excitement doesn’t stop there! As

Metropolitan hits the ground running from Monday, June 20th through Friday, June 24th, 2022

with summer workshops that include Master Classes in African Dance each evening from 6:00-

7:30pm!

…..And, this is also a time for budding to also try their hat at Hip-Hop classes just across the

street at the Seven with the incredible master artist Nikael Chiles. Metropolitan has something

for everyone throughout each year, so be sure to visit their website at www.msdiokc.org for more

information on their fall and spring sessions, the OKC Tap Dance Festival scheduled for

September 23-25th of 2022 and of course summer programming.

Training in dance at Metropolitan School of Dance is nothing less than fascinating in its

Fun approach of teaching through dance movement! But one that will expand participants

learning experiences in a safe, accepting and fun place….. So don’t miss it!

Call today at 405-236-5026 or write us at [email protected].

Scholarships available for those families that qualify. The time to enroll is limited as this program is offered on a first come first serve basis.

Our studio is conveniently located at 600 N. High Avenue Suite 240. OKC 73117. Or The Douglass at Page Woodson.