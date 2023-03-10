Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories

According to OFDWC State President Jana Lewis Harkins, planning this event has been an “emotional undertaking.” “Learning of the deaths of so many our past leaders takes a lot out of you. However, having the opportunity to reminisce with Ms. Loretta Y. Jackson (Grady County – 1996) and receiving assurances that Ms. Wyota Hannan (Bryan County – 1999) is still “the lovely lady she has always been” makes this a worthy endeavor.

Telling Her Story – Loretta Y. Jackson, Chickasha, OK –

Ms. Jackson has frequently been referred to as the “Most Decorated African American Woman in Oklahoma History.” In addition to induction into the OFDWC Hall of Fame in 1996, Ms. Jackson, a native of Chickasha, served as OFDWC State President from 1999 – 2001. An active and outspoken public

policy advocate, she has also been recognized by the Oklahoma Democratic Party for her activism. She was an Oklahoma Democratic Party Electoral College member for the presidential elections in 1980 and 1988. In 2000, Ms. Jackson was the recipient of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Alumni Association Hall of Fame honor. Ms. Jackson was the first woman appointed to the Oklahoma State Banking Board; serving from 1980 to 1994.

Telling Her Story – Wyota Hannan, Colbert, OK

In addition to induction into the OFDWC Hall of Fame in 1999, Ms. Hannan, a native of Colbert, served as OFDWC State President from 1997 – 1999. She was inducted into

the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s Activist Hall of Fame in 2005. Ms.

Hannan and her husband James, who died in 2020, owned multiple

businesses in southeast Oklahoma before retiring in the late 1980s. Ms.