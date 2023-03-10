Oklahoma Democratic Women To Honor Hall of Fame Inductees – Living History Reception
Oklahoma City — March 9, 2023 — March is Women’s History Month, a time to recognize and
honor the contributions and achievements of women throughout history. It is a time to reflect on the struggles and triumphs of women who have paved the way for progress and to celebrate the women who continue to make history today. The theme for Women’s History Month this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” It is a reminder that women’s history is not just about looking back but also about looking forward and continuing to push for progress and equality by learning from the lives and stories of the strong women before us who have fought for years to bring these stories to life.
Delegates and guests attending the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women’s Clubs 57th Annual OFDWC State Convention later this month will “tell the stories” of the remarkable Democratic Women who have previously been inducted into the OFDWC Women’s Hall of Fame. Several of the OFDWC Hall of Fame inductees will be in attendance—including: Debbe Leftwich (Oklahoma County – 1998), Anita Norman (Noble County – 2003), Modina Allen (Carter County – 2009), Ruby Moore (Oklahoma County – 2010), Ann Weaver (Sequoyah County – 2010), Kitti Asberry (Oklahoma County – 2011), Jana Lewis Harkins (Oklahoma County – 2013), Christie Breedlove (Tulsa County – 2014), Marilyn Alexander (Bryan County – 2018), and Debbie Hogue- Downing (Oklahoma County – 2019).
According to OFDWC State President Jana Lewis Harkins, planning this event has been an “emotional undertaking.” “Learning of the deaths of so many our past leaders takes a lot out of you. However, having the opportunity to reminisce with Ms. Loretta Y. Jackson (Grady County – 1996) and receiving assurances that Ms. Wyota Hannan (Bryan County – 1999) is still “the lovely lady she has always been” makes this a worthy endeavor.
Telling Her Story – Loretta Y. Jackson, Chickasha, OK –
Ms. Jackson has frequently been referred to as the “Most Decorated African American Woman in Oklahoma History.” In addition to induction into the OFDWC Hall of Fame in 1996, Ms. Jackson, a native of Chickasha, served as OFDWC State President from 1999 – 2001. An active and outspoken public
policy advocate, she has also been recognized by the Oklahoma Democratic Party for her activism. She was an Oklahoma Democratic Party Electoral College member for the presidential elections in 1980 and 1988. In 2000, Ms. Jackson was the recipient of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Alumni Association Hall of Fame honor. Ms. Jackson was the first woman appointed to the Oklahoma State Banking Board; serving from 1980 to 1994.
Telling Her Story – Wyota Hannan, Colbert, OK
In addition to induction into the OFDWC Hall of Fame in 1999, Ms. Hannan, a native of Colbert, served as OFDWC State President from 1997 – 1999. She was inducted into
the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s Activist Hall of Fame in 2005. Ms.
Hannan and her husband James, who died in 2020, owned multiple
businesses in southeast Oklahoma before retiring in the late 1980s. Ms.
Hannan served the citizens of Colbert, OK as a member of the City of Colbert City Council from 1995 – 2007. She and her husband were charter members of the Colbert Historical Society.
Additional Information
In addition to the OFDWC Living History Reception on Saturday evening, the convention will include the election of officers for 2023-2024 and other business, greetings from Oklahoma’s Democratic Party politicians and party leadership, and plenary sessions designed to Engage! Educate! Empower! The convention will be chaired by OFDWC State President Jana
Lewis Harkins. Due to term limits, Ms. Harkins will be stepping down as the organization’s
president at the end of the convention.
