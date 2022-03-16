Celebrities lining up before ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show”s finale on May 26

ABC/Randy Holmes

After 19 seasons, greater than 3,200 episodes, and 64 Daytime Emmy Awards, The Ellen DeGeneres Present will wrap up on Thursday, Might 26 — and Ellen has lined up some large names to assist her say goodbye.

Producers of the collection have introduced that amongst DeGeneres’ remaining friends will be “longtime associates of the present,” together with, former First Woman Michelle Obama; David Letterman; Jennifer Garner; Channing Tatum; Serena Williams; Diane Keaton; husband and spouse Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo; and Ellen’s spouse, Arrested Growth vet Portia de Rossi.

“The lineup of particular friends pays tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favourite recollections from DeGeneres’ 19 iconic seasons,” the present guarantees.

The Ellen DeGeneres Present first premiered on September 8, 2003. In Might of 2021, and following a toxic work environment scandal that led to the dismissal of a number of high-ranking producers, Ellen introduced she could be ending her speak present the next 12 months.

