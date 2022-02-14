Celebrities spotted at Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles

A hometown Super Bowl welcomed several celebrities guests at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Los Angeles Rams, with a home field advantage, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Artists, actors and athletes, many of whom reside in Los Angeles, were in attendance to support the Rams in the Big Game.

Here’s a look at the star sightings at the Super Bowl:

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Zedd

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Zedd poses on the field during Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Rapper Jay-Z talks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

French Montana

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: French Montana is seen during the Thomas J Henry Super Bowl LVI Experience on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Thomas J Henry) (2022 Johnny Nunez)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen during the Thomas J Henry Super Bowl LVI Experience on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Thomas J Henry) (2022 Johnny Nunez)

Wassim Slaiby and The Weeknd

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Wassim Slaiby and The Weeknd attend Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Usher

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Usher attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine attend Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine attend Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Olivia Rodrigo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Singer Olivia Rodrigo attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Singer Shawn Mendes attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Doja Cat

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Doja Cat attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Guy Fieri

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Guy Fieri is seen during the Thomas J Henry Super Bowl LVI Experience on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Thomas J Henry) (2022 Johnny Nunez)

Keke Palmer

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Actress Keke Palmer attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Kanye “Ye” West and North West

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Drake

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Drake is seen during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Chip and Joanna Gaines

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Actress Charlize Theron, HGTV’s Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Kevin Hart

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Comedian and actor Kevin Hart attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

LeBron James

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James reacts during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Issa Rae