Celebrity-endorsedNFTsleavesomeinvestors‘financiallycrippled’

WhenFloydMayweatherstartedtoutinganobscureNFTprojectonTwitterthisyear,Tylerjumpedattheinvestmentopportunity. Mayweather,aboxinglegend,hadalreadyservedasTyler’s“biggestinspiration”inhismartialartstraining.ButTylerwasalsolookingforinvestmentopportunitiesandfiguredMayweather,whooftencallshimself“MoneyMay,”wasworthlisteningto. “WhatIneedeverybodytodorightnow:GogetaBoredBunnyNFT,”saidMayweather,dressedinaLouisVuittonvestwithadiamondbracelet,anecklaceandagoldwatch.“You’rehearingitfromtheoneandonlyFloyd‘Make-That-Money’Mayweather.” Tyler,35,apropertymanagerwhosefamilyrunsasmallMiami-basedtruckingcompany,saidheputtogetherabout$12,000withthehelpofhismotherandboughtthenon-fungibletokens,orNFTs,digitaltokensthatconveyownershipofdigitalimages.Inthiscase,theprojectwasaseriesofimagesofrabbitssimilarinnaturetothepopularBoredApeYachtClubimagesthathelpedfuelaboominNFTartprojects. ThoseNFTsarenowworthfarlessthanTylerpaid. “Thisbasicallyfinanciallycrippledme,”saidTyler,whoaskedtobeidentifiedbyonlyhisfirstnamebecausehefearsonlinetrollswhoridiculeunsuccessfulNFTinvestors.Now,especiallywithinflation,Tylersaid,heisstrugglingtoaffordgasforhiscarandgroceriestoeat.HesaidhefeelsMayweatherandtheotherpromoters“tooktheirpayoutsandmovedonwhileeverybodywhoscrapedbytoinvestintheirfuturesgotrobbed.” TheBoredBunnyteampromisedinitsmarketingmaterialsthatbuyerscouldmake“2x,5x,maybeeven10xthevalueof[their]investment,”butthevalueoftheNFTsattachedtotheimagesnose-divedafterabriefspikeandhasyettorecover.ThefloorpriceofaBoredBunnyNFTnowsitsat0.05ethereum(currently$104.09),downfromitsmintpriceof0.4ethereum(about$1,504.54atthetime). It’sapatternthatcryptocritics,watchdogsandevensomeinfluencerspointtoasanongoingproblem:digitalinvestmentsridingawaveofNFTenthusiasmandbackedbyhigh-profileendorsementsthatquicklylosevalue.Insomecases,inthecryptoworld,it’swhat’sknownasa“rugpull.”Butmorebroadly,adtransparencyexpertswarn,publicfiguresarepromotingNFTsoftenwithouthavingdoneduediligenceorwarningtheirfansabouttheseriousfinancialrisks. BoredBunny’sfounders,whodeclinedtoprovidetheirrealnames,deniedanywrongdoing.Mayweather’spublicistdeclinedtocomment. DrovesofcelebritiesandinfluencershaveleapedatthechancetoshillNFTstotheirfans.Manyofthemdon’tdisclosethattheywerepaidtodosoanddon’tacknowledge(or,insomecases,theyactivelydownplay)theseriousfinancialrisksinvolved,saidBonniePatten,theexecutivedirectoroftheconsumeradvocacygroupTruthinAdvertising. “Themessagingfromthesecelebritiesislikethe21stcenturyequivalentof‘Letthemeatcake,’”Pattensaid.Mixingthe“incrediblyvolatile”NFTeconomyandthe“WildWest”ofinfluencermarketing,shewarned,isasurefirerecipefordisaster.“Ithasthepotentialtofinanciallywreckvulnerablepeoplewholookuptothem.” Themultibillion-dollarinfluencermarketingindustryhaslongbeennotoriouslygreedy,withonlinestarsurgingtheirfollowerstobuypotentiallydangerousweight-lossproductstosnake-oilwellnessremedies.ButthefrenziedshillingofNFTshasraisedthestakestosuchextremesthatinplaceofeffectiveregulation,influencersandsomecelebritieshavestartedcallingoutoneanother’sbehavior. RichardBengtson,thefounderofFaZeClan,who’sknownasFaZeBanks,tweetedscreenshotsofallegedmessagesfromtheBoredBunnyteamofferinghim$500,000to$750,000topostabouttheirNFTs.Hesaidhe“didn’tmakethismistake”becausehe’d“takenthetimetoeducatemyself.” FaZeClandidn’treplytorequestsforcomment.BoredBunnydeclinedtoconfirmhowmuchitpaidits“commercialpartners,”citingaconfidentialityagreement. BoredBunnysaidinwrittendirectmessagesthattheteamis“activelyworkingonmakingthisprojectgreat”butthatitis“notresponsibleforinvestorsnotselling”attheoptimaltime.ItsaiditsteamhadreceiveddeaththreatsfromangryBoredBunnybuyers,leadingittocutoffcommunicationwiththecommunity,andthatitisdevelopinginitiatives“togrowtheprojecttothebestofourability.” Otherinfluencers,suchasentrepreneurGary“Vee”Vaynerchuk,havespecificallycalledattentiontothetrendofpublicfigures’advertisingNFTsdespitehavinglittleunderstandingofhowtheyworkortherisksbuyersface. “Idon’tunderstandwhattheseinfluencersaredoing.Firstofall,they’renotdisclosing”thatthey’rebeingpaid,Vaynerchuksaidonthepodcast“FullSend”duringadiscussionaboutNFTsinmid-January.“Anytimeyoupromotesomes—thatyouhavenof—ingideawhatitis,that’sabaddeal.” TheFederalTradeCommission,whichhandlesconsumerprotectionregulations,requiressponsoredcontenttobe“honestandnotmisleading,”to“representtheaccurateexperience”oftheendorserandto“clearlyandconspicuously”disclosethatitisapaidad.Buttheagencydoesn’tusuallyenforcethoseruleswhenitcomestoindividualcelebritiesandinfluencers,saidPatten,whosaidthelackofenforcementwaslargelyduetoitslimitedpunitiveauthorityandbandwidthinthefaceofsuchapervasiveissue.WhilespokespersonJulianaGruenwalddeclinedtospeakaboutanyspecificcases,sheconfirmedthattheagencyhasn’tannouncedanylawenforcementdecisionsrelatedtoNFTs. TheSecuritiesandExchangeCommission,whichoverseesinvestorprotection,hasyettoofferpublicguidanceonwhetherNFTsareconsideredsecurities;SECspokespersonAishaJohnsonalsodeclinedtocomment.Assecurities,NFTswouldbesubjecttothesamepromotionalregulationsasstocks,forwhichsponsoredendorsementsmustdisclose“thenature,source,andamountofanycompensationpaid.” Pattensaid:“Thisisallstillfairlynew.Thelawhasn’tcaughtuptothetechnology.” ThelackofgovernmentregulationhasalsoledsomeindependentcryptowatchdogstotrytofostertransparencyintheNFTtradingarena,educateconsumersandholdbadactorsaccountableontheirown.AmongthemostprolificisZachXBT,aself-proclaimed“rugpullsurvivor”-turned-blockchain“sleuth”whopreferstobeidentifiedbyhis227,000-followerTwitteraliasbecauseofprivacyconcerns.HeregularlypublishescrowdfundedinvestigationsexposingallegedcryptocurrencygriftersandunscrupulousNFTpromoters,includingdeep-divesintotheBoredBunnyfiascoandMayweather’shistoryofcryptoshilling,whichhecalled“highlyirresponsible.” “It’sinsanehowmuch[celebritiesandinfluencers]canmake,”hesaid,addingthatnoviceNFTinvestorstoooftenputtheirtrustinfigureswho“don’thavetheirinterestsatheart”andare“justpreyingontheirwishtogetrichwithoutlearningabouttheindustry.” Withfewotheroptions,ahandfulofburnedinvestorshaveresortedtothecourtstotrytorecouptheirlosses.MayweatherandKimKardashianarebeingsuedforwieldingtheirclouttoboostEthereumMaxtokensandprofit“attheexpenseoftheirfollowersandinvestors,”accordingtoaclassactionlawsuit. Courtrecordsdon’tidentifyalawyerforMayweather,andhispublicist,KellySwanson,declinedtoprovideacontact,aswell.Mayweatherhasn’tfiledaresponseincourt.MichaelRhodes,theleadcounselforKardashian,saidhebelievestheallegationsagainsthisclient“arewithoutmerit”andsaid,“Wewillvigorouslydefendthecase.” Despitelosingmoney,italsodoesn’tappearthatfansofMayweatherorothercelebritiesaregoingtogiveuponNFTsorcrypto. TylerLengyel,29,aBoredBunnyinvestorfromTexas,spentabout$6,000onBoredBunnyNFTswhenthetokensweremintedinJanuary.Itwasaroundthattimethathewasleavinghisjobinsalesmanagementforpersonalreasons.Withinweeks,hesuddenlyhadnoincome,adepletedsavingsaccountandNFTsthatwerenearlyworthless.HefoundtemporaryworkatanAmazonwarehouseandthenstarteddrivingforUber.Thismonth,whileMayweatherflauntedhis$42,500winningsfromadifferent$10,000boxingbetonInstagram,LengyelhadtosellhiscartohelpcoverhisbillsthroughJuly. “I’vegrownuplookinguptosomeof[theBoredBunnypromoters].I’vewatchedFloydbox.Forme,beingsomeonewhohasfollowedthesepeopleandthinksthey’regenuine,itwaslike:‘Ohsh–,they’rejumpingonthisproject?Well,IwanttogetaBunny.Idon’twanttomissoutonthat.’” Althoughheisstillhurtingfinancially,theexperiencedidn’tturnLengyeloffcrypto.Hehopestoeventuallylaunchacareerintheindustry.Mayweather,meanwhile,hasn’tappearedtoaddressthemountingcriticismfromformerfanswhoholdhimatleastpartlyresponsiblefortheirfinancialwoes.HehasalreadymovedontomarketinghisveryownNFT,“Mayweverse.” “Mr.I-Don’t-Lose-At-Nothin’isback,andifyouintheNFTworldandyoubettin’onme,youwillneverlose,”hedeclaresinonevideowhileleadingaminitourthroughhismansion. “I’mthemoneyman,”hebeginsinanothervideo,double-fistingstackedwadsof$100bills.“Butguesswhat?Beapartofhistory,ownapartofmylegacy,andyoucanmakemoney,too!”
