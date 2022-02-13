Celebs Attend Michael Rubin’s 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party [Photos]

It’s Super Bowl weekend, so the streets of Los Angeles are going to be bustling with parties on every corner.

On Saturday, Fanatics founder & CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Culver City.

The party featured special performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat and saw the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment come together for a day of celebration ahead of the big game.

In addition to the Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers partner, attendees at one of the week’s hottest events included Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Russell Wilson, and Ciara, Quavo, Meek Mill, Emily Ratajkowski, J Balvin, Normani, Shaquille O’Neal, Eli Manning, Emmitt Smith, Nikki & Brie Bella, Tinashe, Darius Rucker, Jaleel White, Normani, Jasmine Tookes, Lamar Jackson, Rachel Lindsay, Erin Andrews, A$AP Ferg, Guy Fieri, Fabolous, Jaylon Smith, DeSean Jackson, Taylor Rooks, Chantel Jeffries, Bobby Shmurda, DJ Envy, and more.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are just hours away from facing off during Super Bowl LVI. Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show and Mickey Guyton will sing this year’s national anthem prior to kickoff. Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the anthem.

Check out photos from Michael Rubin’s 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party down below: