Cellphone Video Captures Deputy Placing His Knee On A Black Man’s Neck

The Washington County Police Division in North Carolina fired a sheriff’s deputy after cellphone video footage caught the deputy inserting his knee on the neck of a Black man, WITN reports.
Deputy Aaron Edwards arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana possession. The video, captured by Thomas’ girlfriend, exhibits the scenario swiftly escalated right into a violent altercation when Edwards put his knee on Thomas’ neck earlier than dragging the person’s limp physique inside a courthouse, according to The Huffington Submit.
The police division terminated Edwards on Tuesday, mentioned Washington County Supervisor Curtis Potter to WITN.
An inside investigation and a overview of the deputy’s physique digicam, safety footage, and eye witness accounts led to Edwards firing, mentioned Sheriff Johnny Barnes.
Sheriff Johnny Barnes’ Fb submit learn, “On March 2 2022, this workplace acquired a criticism in opposition to one of many Sheriff’s Workplace Deputies for extreme pressure in opposition to an arrestee. This workplace takes these complaints significantly, and we investigated the incident to the fullest extent doable. In consequence , and along with the District Attorneys Workplace, The SBI has been referred to as in to handle any legal involvement and people findings shall be forwarded to the District Legal professional’s Workplace for his willpower. On account of the Sheriff’s Workplace Inside Investigation, and after reviewing all physique digicam and safety footage together with interviews of these concerned. The Sheriff’s Workplace has terminated the Deputy concerned.”
The submit additionally disclosed that District Legal professional Seth Edwards and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation would decide if they might convey up legal fees in opposition to the deputy, in accordance with WITN.