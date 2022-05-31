Celtics’ Al Horford reacts to making first NBA Finals after snapping record streak: ‘It’s just special’

It took him 15 seasons and 141 playoff video games, however Boston Celtics massive man Al Horford is lastly headed to the NBA Finals. The 141 playoff video games Horford has performed in is essentially the most ever for a participant earlier than their first Finals berth, however that streak is now over.
Maybe that lengthy wait is why Horford was so emotional following Boston’s 100-96 victory over the Miami Warmth in Recreation 7 of the Japanese Convention finals. Have a look:
The second needed to be particularly candy for Horford, 35, after the way in which his profession has performed out. Only a yr in the past there have been questions on his future within the league after a depressing one-season stint with the Philadelphia 76ers and a forgettable marketing campaign with the rebuilding Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder that noticed him play simply 28 video games for the franchise. Now, he is again in a metropolis and on a workforce the place he is embraced, and clearly snug on the court docket.
“I have been part of lots of nice groups, lots of nice teammates, and I am so happy with this group,” Horford stated after Recreation 7. “For me, it is simply particular to be with them and have the ability to assist them and be part of this. I am actually grateful to be on this place.”
Along with breaking the streak for many postseason video games performed and not using a Finals look, Horford additionally made further league historical past by turning into the primary participant to signify the Dominican Republic within the Finals.
“We’re right here in Miami actually near [Dominican Republic],” Horford said of the accomplishment. “I do know my household’s blissful. Everyone’s blissful, everyone’s watching. The nation was watching, I do know everyone was there. They had been sending me footage. They had been prepared for this. We’re having fun with this one.”
Given all that he has meant to the Celtics on each ends of the ground — and the locker room — since his return, it is no shock that Horford’s teammates are exceedingly blissful for him. “When he got here again, it gave us a way of safety,” Boston guard Marcus Good stated of Horford. “He is selfless. Al could not care much less in regards to the numbers. He cares in regards to the wins and his workforce.”
“No person deserves it greater than this man on my proper,” ahead Jaylen Brown added of Horford. “His vitality, his demeanor. Coming in daily, being an expert, caring for his physique, being a pacesetter. I am proud to have the ability to share this second with a veteran, a mentor, a brother, a man like Al Horford, man. He is been nice all season, actually my entire profession. So, I am blissful to have the ability to share this second with any individual like him.”
In the case of the final word aim of successful a title, the job is not finished for the Celtics, as they nonetheless have 4 extra wins to go in opposition to the Golden State Warriors. However, there’s nothing mistaken with celebrating the smaller victories in life and profession, and after ready for a decade and a half, Horford ought to actually be ok with lastly getting a chance to showcase his abilities on the NBA’s greatest stage.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL