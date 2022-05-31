Celtics aren’t satisfied: ‘We don’t celebrate Eastern Conference championships’

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are off to the NBA Finals for the primary time since 2010. It is the primary time that the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core have led the crew to the championship spherical, they usually made positive to have fun Sunday night time after their thrilling Recreation 7 win in Miami.

However that celebration might be quick lived. The Celtics have a hefty job forward with the Golden State Warriors ready for them within the Finals.

The Celtics know their hardest take a look at is coming, and whereas making the Finals is actually an accomplishment, they have not received something but.

“We do not have fun Jap Convention Championships on this group. We do not hold these banners,” head coach Ime Udoka stated after Boston’s 100-96 win over the Warmth. “We’re right here for larger and higher issues.

“It will be all for naught if we go lay and egg within the Finals, and we perceive that,” continued Udoka. “Guys had been fast to have fun however fast to flip the web page and say, ‘we have 4 extra, we do not hold or have fun Jap Convention championships within the Celtic group.’ So all of us fall in line and respect that customary of excellence.”

Gamers had a grand time soaking in Sunday night time’s glory, as a result of profitable is not straightforward within the NBA. This core had probabilities to make the Finals prior to now and got here up quick, so it is essential to acknowledge the accomplishment.

However their focus shifted rapidly to the Warriors after a celebration within the locker room in Miami.

“We’re not glad. We all know we have nonetheless received an extended strategy to go,” stated Jayson Tatum, who took house Larry Hen Jap Convention MVP honors. “However I feel it is all proper to take pleasure in this tonight and be glad as a result of it is onerous. It isn’t straightforward — clearly that is my first time being within the championship. It’s not straightforward.

“We all know now we have a troublesome job forward. They have been there many a occasions, they’ve received many a occasions,” Tatum stated of Golden State. “I am trying ahead to it.”

Jaylen Brown, who averaged 24.1 factors and seven.1 rebounds within the Jap Convention Finals, is worked up for the chance forward.

“That is what all of the work you set in your entire life for is to be in these moments, to play within the Finals, to signify not simply the group however your loved ones, your group, your prolonged group. It would not get too significantly better than that,” stated Brown. “So we have to embrace it, but additionally embrace the problem as a result of we’re taking part in a crew that is been there, executed it earlier than, and if we anticipate to win, we have to come back with our A sport.”

Whereas this Celtics group goes to their first NBA Finals, the Warriors have been one of many final two groups standing six of the final eight seasons. They’ve received three NBA titles over that span. Preserving Steph Curry from going wild, whereas additionally containing the likes of Klay Thompson, Jordon Poole and Draymond Inexperienced, might be no straightforward job.

However the Celtics have matched up effectively with the Warriors during the last seven years, going 9-5 towards Golden State, and break up their two conferences throughout the common season.

The Celtics will not be backing down from this subsequent problem, and like they’ve all season, will embrace any adversity that comes their means.

“We’re right here now, simply received to complete the deal,” stated Udoka. “We performed Golden State fairly effectively this yr. Clearly beat them fairly unhealthy late within the season the place we had been form of rolling early within the season. Took an in depth loss. Had some guys out and in they usually had a giant lead early however we fought our means again. Story of the season, we have competed effectively towards the very best groups, and clearly you need to do this to make it thus far now.

“I am very assured getting in,” Udoka continued. “I do know it is one other powerful problem. I feel Miami will assist prep us for among the off ball actions and the shooters that they’d. However we all know it is a excessive stage crew, executing crew, has a ton of nice shooters, nice gamers general, guys I do know effectively, and we’re prepared for the problem.”

Recreation 1 of the NBA Finals is ready for Thursday night time in San Francisco.