Celtics-Heat Game 2 picks, best bets: Boston evens up Eastern Conference finals

Now that we are within the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball making a bet marketplace is warmer than ever. CBS Sports might be offering day-to-day selections at some point of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make no less than one pick out for each and every recreation between now and the NBA Finals. All strains courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat (*2*)

As we have lined incessantly on this house, the Heat are the best Game 1 workforce within the NBA. They are actually 9-2 in Game 1’s all over the Jimmy Butler-Erik Spoelstra technology regardless of being the decrease seed for 6 of the ones wins. But we noticed this within the Eastern Conference Finals a yr in the past. Miami eeked out a detailed Game 1 victory. Boston blew the doorways off the Heat in Game 2 by means of a rating of 127-102. The Heat are 0-2 in Game 2’s this postseason. Miami turns into mortal as soon as a workforce has noticed their unconventional techniques up shut. The Pick: Celtics -9

Game 1 was once exceptionally high-scoring for the reason that Heat remodeled 1/2 in their 3-pointers. They are nonetheless a susceptible half-court offense. Boston continues to be beginning its defensive-minded Robert Williams III unit. The Celtics are not likely to earn 29 unfastened throw makes an attempt once more in Game 2. The offensive nature of Game 1 threw Vegas off of the smell. This must nonetheless be a low-scoring collection, and we now have all of remaining yr’s matchup to end up it. The Pick: Under 215.5

Kevin Love has performed in 12 playoff video games for the Heat this season. He’s made seven 2-pointers. All of his offense is coming from deep. He’s a surprisingly prone defensive matchup that Boston is most probably to check out to play off of the ground. The Celtics are completely able to containing 3-point shooters by means of switching however emphasised rim-protection as an alternative in Game 1. After looking at the Heat make 16 in their 31 3-pointers, they will most probably emphasize the ones jumpers extra. If they are not to be had, Love has no approach to rating. The Pick: Love Under 6.5 Points