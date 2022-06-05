NBA Sports

Celtics Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Warriors

June 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

The Boston Celtics shall be on the highway to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and for the sport they’ve introduced their preliminary damage report. 

The one participant on the damage report for the Celtics is Robert Williams III.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA’s official damage report 

The Celtics have a 1-Zero lead after they gained Sport 1 of the Finals by a rating of 120-108 on Thursday night.  



Source link



Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram