Celtics Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Warriors

The Boston Celtics shall be on the highway to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and for the sport they’ve introduced their preliminary damage report.

The one participant on the damage report for the Celtics is Robert Williams III.

NBA’s official damage report

The Celtics have a 1-Zero lead after they gained Sport 1 of the Finals by a rating of 120-108 on Thursday night.

The win was an enormous shock, as a result of the Celtics have a younger group and the Warriors have been to the Finals six instances within the final eight seasons.

As well as, the Celtics trailed by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter, however they gained the ultimate interval by a rating of 40-16.

Sport 2 shall be performed on Sunday night time again on the Chase Middle in California.

Williams III is the group’s finest rim protector, as a result of he averaged over two blocks per sport in the course of the common season.

