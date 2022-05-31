Celtics NBA Finals injury updates: Robert Williams III day-to-day with knee; Marcus Smart’s ankle good to go

Boston Celtics middle Robert Williams III has been hampered by a sore left knee all through the postseason. He had surgical procedure to restore a torn meniscus in April, and he’s additionally coping with a bone bruise. Nevertheless, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is optimistic about Williams’ standing heading into the NBA Finals in opposition to the Golden State Warriors, although he famous that the middle’s standing is taken into account day-to-day.

“Rob’s alright,” Udoka said Tuesday. “He felt good. His minutes had been low. He solely performed 14 in [Game 7 against the Miami Heat] so we tried to maintain him within the decrease portion if we might. Clearly, that is helpful for him going ahead, however the days off as nicely so he ought to really feel higher generally. [He’s] getting checked out as we speak, will proceed to get his therapy and his rehab to be able to get swelling down and a number of the ache and mobility again. It may be an ongoing factor. He is day-to-day all through the playoffs.”

Udoka thinks the spaced-out nature of the video games within the Finals, together with the prolonged break day earlier than the collection begins will probably be helpful in the case of Williams’ potential.

“He ought to really feel higher with time in between, particularly with the 2 days off in between video games versus enjoying each different day,” Udoka expanded. “Going again to the Milwaukee collection, we performed 17 days straight each different day in order that’s going to take a toll on you coming off of surgical procedure. We maintain his minutes down and get him again to feeling higher. That can profit us going ahead.”

Williams is not the one member of the Celtics who’s a bit banged up. Reigning Defensive Participant of the Yr Marcus Good additionally missed two video games within the convention finals in opposition to the Warmth. He missed Sport 1 resulting from a foot sprain, and missed Sport four with a sprain ankle. The excellent news for the Celtics is that neither of these points is predicted to trigger Good to overlook time in opposition to Golden State.

“Marcus, there isn’t any concern about that,” Udoka stated. “The swelling is what it’s and that’ll dissipate as time goes by. And the ache tolerance factor, he can clearly play via rather a lot, and he did that and performed heavy minutes.”

The Celtics will want all the assistance they will get to take down the Warriors and declare their first NBA title since 2008, so the updates supplied by Udoka concerning Williams and Good are clearly encouraging.