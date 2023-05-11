Celtics to start Robert Williams III, bring Derrick White off bench in Game 6 vs. 76ers, per report

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jared Weiss, the Boston Celtics are making a metamorphosis to their beginning lineup for Game 6, returning to the double-big glance that helped get them to the NBA Finals closing season. Robert Williams III will take where of Derrick White in the beginning 5. Williams has averaged 18.1 mins in the sequence towards the Philadelphia 76ers, however this transfer is designed to make him a larger issue.

Defensively, Williams has been used as a roamer and has spent a large number of time in the paint, blocking off pictures and deterring drives. However, the Sixers have adjusted their rotation to forestall him from enjoying his most popular taste. Doc Rivers’ training group of workers has infrequently used P.J. Tucker whilst Williams has been at the court docket.

This lineup trade is in reaction to the sport the Sixers were enjoying with their rotation, somewhat than a shift towards measurement and clear of 3-point taking pictures. Boston can be beginning 4 shooters as a substitute of 5, however they may be able to mitigate that through the use of Williams as a screener and a high-post hub, and enjoying 5-out offense with him at the ground.