Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 3 prediction from proven computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Garden. Boston is 37-27 overall and 21-11 at home, while Memphis is 43-20 overall and 22-10 on the road. Memphis has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but it is 1-10 in its last 11 games against the Celtics.

Boston is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 223.5.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Grizzlies over-under: 223.5 points

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston is coming off one of its most impressive outings of the season, erasing a 17-point deficit in a 107-98 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. The Celtics started the second half on a 14-point run, leading to their 12th win in their last 14 games. All-Star Jayson Tatum poured in a game-high 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Jaylen Brown was forced to exit the game in the first quarter with a right ankle sprain and will not be available on Thursday night. Brown is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 23.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Celtics have won seven consecutive home games against Memphis.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis will be looking to build on an impressive month of February, as it only lost two games last month. The Grizzlies are on a two-game winning streak following wins over Chicago and San Antonio. Ja Morant scored 52 points in the win over the Spurs, which was one of the best individual performances of the season.

Morant also scored 46 points against the Bulls, so he has now set the franchise record for points in back-to-back games. Memphis had lost 10 straight games against Boston prior to a 132-126 overtime win last March. The Grizzlies have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games, including six of their last seven on the road. The Grizzlies will have to go without the services of Dillon Brooks who is out with an ankle injury.

