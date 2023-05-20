Celtics vs. Heat: Game 3 prediction, odds, watch NBA playoffs online, live stream, TV channel, storylines

The Miami Heat proceed to make a idiot out of just about each “expert” who pushed aside them as any form of NBA name contender and known as them a pedestrian regular-season staff that hardly squeaked out of the play-in.

Consider: The Heat are 13-0 after they pass up 2-0 in a playoff collection underneath Erik Spoelstra. In convention finals, groups that pass up 2-0, with each victories coming at the street, are 15-0 all time. Whether the wins got here at house or at the street, groups that experience long past up 2-0 in convention finals are 56-6 all time. That’s higher than a 90% luck price in completing the deal. Which is to mention, Boston is in bother. Game 3 is an absolute must-win.

With that during thoughts, here’s the viewing information and odds for Game 3, adopted by way of key storylines to watch.

Date: Sunday, May 21 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami

Kaseya Center — Miami TV channel: TNT | Live circulation : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -3.5; O/U 214.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (*3*)

Storylines

Heat: Miami, up 2-0, is STILL thought to be an underdog to win this collection, in line with ESPN analytics, which supplies Miami a 35% probability of transferring directly to the Finals. Thirty-five p.c? If ever you sought after to query the deserves of those nerd numbers, this is able to be a great time. So that is the storyline for the Heat. They nonetheless get to play the “nobody believes in us” card. Jimmy Butler and corporate are simply wonderful with that.

Celtics: Boston wishes to determine its late-game offense temporarily. It becomes a large number on the worst instances. No motion. No constant resolution for the Heat double-teaming Jayson Tatum, who has long past scoreless from the sphere in each fourth quarters of this collection. Also, will Joe Mazzulla proceed to unmarried duvet Butler within the largest moments? If he does, the Celtics higher close everybody else totally off and keep watch over the defensive glass, as a result of Butler goes to torch any unmarried defender.

Prediction

I’m doing it. I’m selecting in opposition to the Heat. I feel I’m almost definitely an fool, however Boston has been higher at the street than it has at house and that is do-or-die time. The Pick: Celtics -3