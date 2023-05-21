Celtics vs. Heat: Game 3 prediction, time, odds, how to watch online, live stream, TV channel, storylines

The Miami Heat proceed to make a idiot out of just about each and every “expert” who disregarded them as any kind of NBA identify contender and known as them a pedestrian regular-season workforce that hardly squeaked out of the play-in.

Consider: The Heat are 13-0 after they cross up 2-0 in a playoff sequence beneath Erik Spoelstra. In convention finals, groups that cross up 2-0, with each victories coming at the street, are 15-0 all time. Whether the wins got here at house or at the street, groups that experience long past up 2-0 in convention finals are 56-6 all time. That’s higher than a 90% luck price in completing the deal. Which is to say, Boston is in hassle. Game 3 is an absolute must-win.

With that during thoughts, here’s the viewing information and odds for Game 3, adopted by means of key storylines to watch.

Date: Sunday, May 21 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami

Kaseya Center — Miami TV channel: TNT | Live flow : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -3.5; O/U 214.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (*3*)

Storylines

Heat: Miami, up 2-0, is STILL regarded as an underdog to win this sequence, in accordance to ESPN analytics, which supplies Miami a 35% likelihood of transferring on to the Finals. Thirty-five %? If ever you sought after to query the deserves of those nerd numbers, this might be a great time. So that is the storyline for the Heat. They nonetheless get to play the “nobody believes in us” card. Jimmy Butler and corporate are simply tremendous with that.

Celtics: Boston wishes to work out its late-game offense temporarily. It becomes a large number on the worst instances. No motion. No constant resolution for the Heat double-teaming Jayson Tatum, who has long past scoreless from the sphere in each fourth quarters of this sequence. Also, will Joe Mazzulla proceed to unmarried duvet Butler within the largest moments? If he does, the Celtics higher close everybody else utterly off and keep an eye on the defensive glass, as a result of Butler goes to torch any unmarried defender.

Prediction

I’m doing it. I’m choosing in opposition to the Heat. I believe I’m almost certainly an fool, however Boston has been higher at the street than it has at house and that is do-or-die time. The Pick: Celtics -3