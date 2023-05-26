Celtics vs. Heat live stream, TV channel for Game 5, how to watch NBA playoffs online, time, odds, pick

The Miami Heat had been not able to entire a sweep of the Boston Celtics within the Eastern Conference Finals, main to a Game 5 on Thursday night time. The Celtics pulled out a win in Game 4 thank you to some environment friendly taking pictures from past the arc, and they’re going to want to proceed that luck in the event that they hope to stay the collection alive.

Here is the entirety you wish to have to know for Game 5:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Thursday, May 25 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 25 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden – Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden – Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT | Live Stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: Celtics -8; O/U 215.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: Boston have shyed away from a complete embarrassment by way of successful Game 4 and increasing the collection. Now they have got an opportunity to extend the postseason, however it’s nonetheless an uphill combat. Game 4 was once a vital growth from the blowout in Game 3, as all 5 starters post double figures. To get to a Game 6, the Celtics will want Jaylen Brown to step up his efficiency even additional than the 17 issues he scored in Game 4.

Heat: Miami nonetheless holds a big benefit on this collection, and after the Nuggets’ sweep of the Lakers, the Heat would really like to wrap this collection up briefly for some break day. However, the Celtics confirmed they aren’t giving up simply, so the Heat will have to hope for a greater scoring output from Bam Adebayo and Max Strus, who blended for simply 19 issues in Game 4. The crew additionally struggled to attach on three-pointers, a marvel after their scorching taking pictures in earlier video games.

Prediction

Although Miami was once not able to get the sweep, it’s predicted that they’re going to win Game 5. The Celtics confirmed their preventing spirit, however the Heat are motivated to finish this collection and get some leisure earlier than the NBA Finals. Prediction: Heat +8.