Celtics vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel for Game 6, how to watch NBA playoffs online, time, odds, pick

The Boston Celtics controlled to keep alive in Game 5 and pressure a Game 6 towards the Miami Heat within the NBA playoffs. Heading into Game 6, Miami may have additional motivation enjoying in entrance in their house crowd.

Here is what you want to know forward of the sport:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Saturday, May 27 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida TV channel: TNT | Live move : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -2.5; O/U 211 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: In Game 5, the Celtics in the end discovered their rhythm and knocked down some out of doors pictures. Four Celtics avid gamers scored a minimum of 20 issues within the blowout win, and they are going to glance to reflect this efficiency once more in Game 6 and take a look at to pressure a Game 7.

Heat: Miami, who struggled with turnovers in Game 5, will glance to jump again in Game 6. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry had been probably the most primary culprits for those turnovers. The Heat may even glance to support their 3-point taking pictures, as they went 9-of-23 from deep in Game 5.

Prediction

Although they failed to shut out the Celtics within the earlier two video games, I’m choosing the Miami Heat to win Game 6. With Jimmy Butler main the best way, Miami will pop out robust and take a look at to shut out this sequence at house. Pick: Heat +2.5