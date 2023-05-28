Celtics vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel for Game 7, how to watch NBA playoffs online, time, odds, pick

The Boston Celtics are at the verge of constructing historical past by way of being the primary staff in 151 makes an attempt to come again from a 3-0 deficit, as they compelled a Game 7 in opposition to the Miami Heat, thank you to Derrick White’s unbelievable last-second tip-in shot in Game 6. The final recreation of this Eastern Conference finals sequence takes position on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with a TV channel of TNT and are living flow to be had in the course of the TNT app. Celtics are favoured at -7.5 with an over/underneath of 203, in accordance to Caesars Sportsbook.

Storylines

Celtics: Although Boston controlled to drive the Game 7, they struggled in Game 6, taking pictures simply 20% from 3-point vary, whilst the Heat shot an excellent 46.7% from the similar vary. However, a last-second shot by way of White gave Boston the entire momentum they want, and now they have got received 3 video games in a row heading into Game 7 at house. With gamers like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, each with double-doubles, the Celtics are having a look to make it again to the NBA Finals for the second one 12 months in a row.

Heat: Miami is feeling the load of getting misplaced Game 6 after coming so shut to heading to the NBA Finals. They will now have to win Game 7 at the street. Everything that went flawed for the Heat in Game 5 ended up going proper in Game 6: making 3-pointers, minimising turnovers and taking part in higher defence. They might be hoping to mirror that luck in Game 7.

Prediction

Boston has basically been the awesome squad since their blowout loss in Game 3, and with the sport being performed at house and with the momentum on their aspect, the Celtics are anticipated to take the victory.

Pick: Celtics -7.5