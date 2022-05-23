Celtics vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 4 best bets from model on 87-59 run

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat collide in a pivotal Game 4 battle in the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night. Miami went on the road and stole Game 3 with a 109-103 victory. The Celtics understand the importance of this contest and will come out assertive. Guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams III (knee) are both questionable for Boston. Forward Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve) is probable. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), guard Gabe Vincent (hamstring), guard Max Strus (hamstring), forward P.J. Tucker (knee), guard Tyler Herro (groin) and Jimmy Butler (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Boston is favored by six points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 207.5. Before locking in any Heat vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -6

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 207.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -280, Miami +230

MIA: The Heat have covered in four of their last five games

BOS: The Celtics are 26-15-1 ATS this season against teams with win percentage of 55+

Why the Heat can cover

Miami pulled off a gritty 109-103 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Butler injured his knee late in the second quarter and didn’t return but the Heat stayed resilient. They forced Boston to commit 24 turnovers, which led to 33 points. Center Bam Adebayo is a forceful presence on the low post. The Kentucky product knows how to create space on the block and find his own shot.

The 2017 first-round pick went off in the Game 3 victory. He dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Miami had four of their five starters score in double figures. Tucker had 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists. He also added three 3-pointers. Strus was another shooting threat on the perimeter. The DePaul product had 16 points and went 4-for-7 from downtown.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jaylen Brown is a high-flyer with the athleticism to soar over defenders in the paint. Brown is extremely explosive with a nice combination of speed and quickness. The 2021 All-Star is constantly attacking the lane but owns a reliable jumper from the perimeter. Brown is averaging 23.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. In his last outing, he amassed 40 points and nine boards.

Smart is a shutdown defender who can guard multiple positions on the floor. Smart does a fantastic job at being physical and poking the ball free. The Oklahoma State product additionally is a confident playmaker that can create his own shot. Smart is logging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals. In Game 3, he had 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

