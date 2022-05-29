Celtics vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 7 best bets from model on 87-59 run

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 7 battle in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night. The winner advances to the NBA Finals to match up against the Golden State Warriors. Miami evened the series 3-3 with a crucial 111-103 victory in Game 6. Miami is hoping to have shooting guard Tyler Herro back from a groin injury, but he is questionable to play.

Tip-off from FTX Arena is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 195.5. Before locking in any Heat vs. Celtics picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 87-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model’s NBA picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Celtics:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Boston -2.5

Heat vs. Celtics over-under: 195.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Miami +125, Boston -145

Heat vs. Celtics tickets: See tickets at StubHub

MIA: The Heat are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 home games

BOS: The Celtics are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Heat can cover



Forward Jimmy Butler can produce at a high level on both ends of the court. Butler is an aggressive and fierce defender who doesn’t back down from anyone. The six-time All-Star has a knack for steals and is constantly in passing lanes. Butler owns a versatile offensive game to accompany his stout defense.

He attacks the lane with force and finishes strong around the rim. The Marquette product also has a smooth jumper from mid-range. Butler is coming off a phenomenal performance in Game 6. He racked up 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Guard Kyle Lowry is another veteran presence on this team. Lowry is a feisty floor general who can space the court. In his last outing, Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum has been reliable for the Celtics. Tatum knows how to consistently score with an abundance of moves. The three-time All-Star has fantastic footwork and creates space from defenders. Tatum attacks the glass and has sound court vision. The Duke product is averaging a team-high 27.1 points with 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. In Game 6, Tatum finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Center Robert Williams III is a defensive anchor in the paint. Williams III is very athletic and mobile for his size, with the ability to quickly recover. The Texas A&M product is a dominant shot-blocker, runs the floor well, and has solid leaping ability. He’s also a threat for lobs and put-backs. Williams III is averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game during the postseason.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 206 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s NBA playoff picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.