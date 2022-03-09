Celtics vs. Hornets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 9 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Boston Celtics had a player reach the 50-point mark in their last game as Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 in Sunday’s win against Brooklyn. The Charlotte Hornets had an opponent hit the plateau on Tuesday as Kyrie Irving of the Nets registered 50 in his team’s victory. Charlotte (32-34) hopes for a better defensive effort when it hosts Tatum and the Celtics (39-27) on Wednesday. Boston has won three straight contests and 16 of its last 19, while the Hornets have lost six of their last nine.

Tip-off at the Spectrum Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 226.

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Boston -7.5

Celtics vs. Hornets over-under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Boston -320, Charlotte +250

BOS: The Celtics are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games at Charlotte

CHA: The Hornets are 2-10-1 in their last 13 home contests

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Celtics can cover

Tatum is averaging a team-high 26.5 points this season, which ranks him eighth in the league. The 24-year-old small forward, who was 8-for-15 from 3-point range on Sunday, has scored at least 33 points in each of his last three contests. Tatum had a huge game in Boston’s first visit to Charlotte this season, going 6-for-12 from beyond the arc en route to a team-leading 41 points in a 140-129 overtime victory on Oct. 25.

The Celtics used only eight players in their 113-107 home triumph against the Hornets on Feb. 2, and six of them scored in double figures. One was Marcus Smart, who registered 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The 28-year-old point guard is averaging 11.9 points this season but has notched at least 13 in four consecutive outings.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has three players averaging at least 19 points this season, and each exceeded that mark against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Miles Bridges (19.9) and Terry Rozier (19.5) each scored 30 points, while LaMelo Ball (19.8) notched 24 as they combined to make 10 of the Hornets’ 13 3-pointers. Bridges and Rozier both hit the 30–point mark for the eighth time this season, with the latter having done it in back-to-back games.

Rozier has been hot from beyond the arc lately as he has gone 16-for-28 over his last three contests. Ball leads Charlotte with 7.3 assists per contest and has registered seven in consecutive games. The 20-year-old point guard also has scored 24 points in three of his last four outings.

