Celtics vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 13 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Dallas Mavericks will attempt to cool off the red-hot Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon once they go to TD Backyard for an NBA cross-conference matchup. The groups seem evenly matched, with each in second place of their divisions and the Mavs fifth within the Western Convention and Boston fifth within the East. The Celtics (41-27) have received 5 straight video games, however Dallas (41-26) has received six of its final seven. The groups have met as soon as this season, with the Mavericks taking a 107-104 victory.

Mavericks vs. Celtics unfold: Boston -7.5

Mavericks vs. Celtics over-under: 213 factors

Mavericks vs. Celtics cash line: Celtics -320, Mavs +250

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-Zero ATS of their final six as an underdog

BOS: The Celtics are 5-5 ATS of their final 10 as a favourite

Featured Sport | Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Why the Celtics can cowl



Boston is 25-24-1 towards the unfold as a favourite this season, and it has one of the best capturing protection within the NBA and limits opponents to simply 104 factors (third-best in NBA). Dallas has the league’s greatest scoring protection however outscores opponents by 3.1 (ninth). The Celtics rating 109.7 factors per sport on common, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carrying the offense. Tatum scored 31 factors in a 114-103 win towards Detroit on Friday.

Tatum averages 26.Eight factors and Brown averages 23, whereas Marcus Sensible (12.1) offers key factors and leads the group with 5.6 assists and 1.Eight steals. Boston leads the NBA in opponent capturing share (43.1) and is second towards the 3-pointer (33.6). It additionally will get 2.Three extra rebounds per sport than Dallas, and heart Robert Williams blocks 2.2 pictures per sport, tied for many within the NBA.

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Dallas has one of the best scoring protection within the NBA and considered one of its greatest gamers. Luka Doncic leads the group in virtually each statistic, and he scored 30 in a 113-100 victory towards Houston on Friday. Doncic is fifth within the NBA in scoring (28 factors per sport) and assists (8.7) and leads the Mavs in rebounds (9.6) and steals (1.2). Dwight Powell had a career-high 26 factors towards the Rockets, effectively over his common of eight factors.

The Mavericks are 5-0-1 ATS of their previous six highway video games. Spencer Dinwiddie (17.5 factors, 4.5 assists) and Jalen Brunson (16, 5.2) complement Doncic, who scored 33 within the November assembly. Dallas provides up simply 103.7 factors, fewest within the league, and it ranks fourth in opponent 3-point capturing (33.7 %).

