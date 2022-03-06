Celtics vs. Nets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 6 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Boston Celtics will try to stay on a roll while the Nets hope to get one going Sunday when the teams meet in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup. The Celtics (38-27) have won 13 of their last 15 games and are fifth in the East and second to the Sixers in the Atlantic Division. The Nets (32-32) have lost 16 of their last 19, including three in a row, but Kevin Durant’s return gives the team hope.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4.5

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 226 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Brooklyn +170, Boston -200

BKN: The Nets are 8-3 ATS in the last 11 meetings against Boston

BOS: The Celtics are 7-7 ATS in their division games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been dominant defensively, ranking first in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (43 percent) and fifth in 3-point defense (33.7). It is fourth in the league in scoring margin at plus-5.4, while the Nets are in negative territory at minus-0.9 (19th). The teams are close in scoring, but the Celtics allow less than 104 points per game (fourth in NBA). Guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both make life tough on opponents, with Smart ranking fifth in the NBA with 1.7 steals per game and Williams tied for the lead with 2.2 blocks.

The Celtics are 33-31-1 ATS overall this season, covering in five of their last, and are 22-11 SU on their home floor. Brooklyn ranks 21st in both field-goal percentage (45.6) and 3-point shooting (34.5). It shot just 41.5 percent overall and 24.1 from outside the arc in the last meeting, a 129-106 Celtics victory. Jayson Tatum averages a team-high 26 points, while Jaylen Brown scores 23.2 and chips in 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is 5-4 ATS in the last nine games, though it lost six of those outright. Kevin Durant returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 21 games because of a knee injury. He scored 31 against the Heat, and the Nets hope to right their ship with their superstar back. They went 5-16 with Durant out, and he is averaging 29.3 points, which would rank third in the NBA if he had the games to qualify. Brooklyn went toe-to-toe with the East-leading Heat, leading by seven at halftime before Miami went to a zone defense that limited Brooklyn to 17 third-quarter points.

Durant also averages 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, and he is expected to be joined by Kyrie Irving in the road matchup. Irving averages 21.5 points and 5.3 assists but has been mired in the COVID vaccination controversy and played just 15 games. Seth Curry scores 16.6 per game and is averaging three made 3-pointers a game. He is hitting 44.4 percent of his attempts from long range since arriving in a trade.

How to make Nets vs. Celtics picks

