Celtics vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 27 prediction from proven computer model

The Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 20-41 overall and 14-18 at home, while the Celtics are 36-26 overall and 16-15 on the road. Boston beat the Pacers in consecutive games in January, and the combination of Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored a combined 117 points over those two wins.

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Pacers +9.5

Pacers vs. Celtics over-under: 226 points

Featured Game | Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

What you need to know about the Pacers

Oklahoma City got the better of Indiana in an overtime win against the the Pacers on Friday, 129-125. Indiana got a solid performance from shooting guard Buddy Hield, who went 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Hield led all Pacers scorers, but Isaiah Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Jalen Smith also had 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Pacers come into Sunday’s matchup with a very different roster than they had in their previous games against Boston. However, the players they acquired from Sacramento at the trade deadline didn’t have much success against the Celtics when they played them earlier this year. Tyrese Haliburton only scored seven points and Hield finished with just 11 off the bench in one of the most lopsided NBA games this season, as Boston beat Sacramento 128-75 on Jan. 25.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston beat the Detroit Pistons 113-104 on Saturday. It was another big night for Tatum, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists. Brown scored 27 points to lead all scorers in the game, but made just one of his six 3-pointers.

The Celtics are playing in the second game of a road back-to-back, but Boston has been pretty good in the second of games played on consecutive days this season. The Celtics are 7-4 in those games and average 112.9 points on offense, but they also grab fewer rebounds (44.8) than in any other interval between games. Boston’s defense has held opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent this season, which is tops in the NBA.

