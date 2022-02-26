Celtics vs. Pistons prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Detroit Pistons will try to build their longest winning streak in almost three years when they host the red-hot Boston Celtics in a Saturday matinee at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons (14-45) have won back-to-back games over Boston and Cleveland. A victory on Saturday would give Detroit its first three-game winning streak since the team won five straight games in early March 2019. Meanwhile the Celtics (35-26) have won 10 of their last 11 games. They sit in the sixth spot in the tight Eastern Conference where just 3½ games separate the No. 3 and No. 7 seeds.

Tipoff is at noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds, up a point from the opening line. The over-under is 216, also up one point.

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Boston -11.5

Celtics vs. Pistons over-under: 216 points

Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Boston -700, Detroit +475

BOS: The Celtics allow just 104.8 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second in the league.

DET: Cade Cunningham leads team in scoring (15.8 points per game).

Featured Game | Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has played tremendous defense over its last 25 games. Since the calendar turned to 2022, the Celtics have allowed 100.9 points per 100 possessions, which leads the NBA over that time. That’s a significant improvement over the season’s first 36 games in which they allowed 107.5 points per 100 possessions. Behind that defense, Boston is 18-7 in its last 25 games.

In addition, Jayson Tatum is having another all-around excellent season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 25.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league. He also adds 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit enters the game knowing it knocked off these same Celtics just last week. On Feb. 16 Jerami Grant scored a game-high 24 points and hit the game-winning bucket in a 112-111 victory that ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak. Cunningham added 20 points and a key block in the final minute, and the Pistons shot 53.3 percent (16-of-30) on 3-pointers in the game.

In addition, Detroit faces a team that has struggled shooting the ball from distance all season. The Celtics shoot just 34.5 percent on 3-pointers, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

