Celtics vs. Sixers: Prediction, TV channel, Game 4 odds, live stream, watch NBA playoffs online

The Boston Celtics have taken a 2-1 lead in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers after a Game 3 victory with Jayson Tatum main the best way with 27 issues. The Celtics additionally showcased their intensity with six different gamers scoring in double digits. Joel Embiid, alternatively, confirmed why he deserved the league’s MVP award with a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double, however his supporting forged did not be offering a lot assist. The Sixers want extra offense outdoor of Embiid in Game 4 to keep away from dealing with removing on their as far back as Boston.

The following is the entirety you wish to have to grasp for the approaching Celtics-Sixers Game 3 matchup:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV channel: ESPN

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Celtics -2.5; O/U 214.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: The Boston Celtics restoration from their unexpected loss in opposition to the Sixers in Game 1 has been spectacular. The stars in Tatum and Brown have delivered, and the workforce’s position gamers are stepping up. Boston controlled to close down everybody at the Sixers’ roster, as they compelled Joel Embiid to hold the burden. This technique labored for Boston, and they’ll take a look at replicating it for Game 4.

Sixers: After James Harden went 3-of-14 from the sphere for simply 16 issues and 2-of-7 from deep, many be expecting him to dance again in Game 4. Harden confirmed hesitation when he were given to the paint, now not the most efficient signal, for the reason that he is without doubt one of the workforce’s two superstars. To compete with the Celtics, the Sixers will want extra important contributions from Harden and Embiid.

Prediction

I feel the fit shall be flippantly contested, however I be expecting the Sixers to dance again after deficient showings from Harden and Tobias Harris. If Harden had carried out higher, the Sixers can have received Game 3, so I’ll select them to even up the sequence. The select is the Sixers +2.5.