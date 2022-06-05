Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 picks, betting odds: Expect Golden State to bounce back vs. Boston

With the 2021-22 NBA common season now within the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports activities might be offering every day picks in the course of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make no less than one choose for each sport between now and the NBA Finals. All traces courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Sport | Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Draymond Inexperienced is not the one one who’s a bit doubtful of Boston’s capturing. The Celtics made 13 of their 23 wide-open appears from deep in Sport 1. That is an affordable single-game variance quantity, however it’s hardly sustainable. In a considerably extra typical Sport 2, a determined Warriors crew taking part in at residence has the benefit. Golden State has by no means trailed 2-Zero in a collection with Steve Kerr as its coach. Whereas Boston proved fairly a bit in Sport 1 and ought to be favored within the collection, I do not anticipate that streak to be damaged now. The choose: Warriors -4

Boston wasn’t the one crew to shoot above its means in Sport 1. Golden State made 19 3-pointers of its personal. Boston made quite a few key changes to assist restrict these photographs as the sport progressed. As many groups have discovered over the 12 months, you merely can not play drop-coverage towards Stephen Curry. Golden State’s changes might be subtler, however they are going to be there in Sport 2. If we see some Gary Payton II, the Warriors won’t solely be including one of many NBA’s finest defenders, but in addition an inconsistent shooter with an elbow harm. That ought to make for a defensive-oriented sport. The choose: Below 215

The Celtics tried to turned Jayson Tatum right into a passer in Sport 1. They in the end succeeded. He dished out 13 assists and the Celtics gained by double digits. Even when they modify nothing defensively, the percentages of him capturing 17.6 p.c from the sphere in Sport 2 are minimal. Extra probably, the Warriors steadiness their protection out a bit to restrict Boston’s capturing. Tatum could be a beneficiary. The choose: Tatum over 26.5 factors

I have been taking part in Kevon Looney rebounding props fairly a bit recently. I feel that is when the gravy practice ends. Boston’s protection actually restricted Golden State offensively in lineups with two huge males, and if Payton can play any minutes in Sport 2, the Warriors will already be devoting minutes to a fringe participant who struggles from deep. Looney ought to rebound nicely within the minutes he performs, however I would anticipate him to play fewer because the Warriors hope to juice their offense with as many Inexperienced-at-center minutes as attainable. The choose: Looney underneath 8.5 rebounds

Robert Williams III did not block a shot in Sport 7 of the Jap Convention finals. This was quite eventful contemplating he’d blocked no less than two in his earlier eight playoff video games. Thankfully, the Celtics acquired three days of relaxation after dispatching the Warmth, and that appears to have accomplished Williams nicely. He blocked 4 photographs in Sport 1, and whereas he is listed as questionable for Sport 2, he definitely regarded spry sufficient to play in Boston’s debut victory. He’ll probably be on the harm report for the remainder of this collection, but when he takes the ground, the percentages closely recommend he’ll block a number of photographs. The choose: Williams over 1.5 blocks