Celtics vs. Warriors odds, prediction: 2022 NBA Finals picks, Game 1 best bets from expert on 38-16 run

The eyes of the basketball world flip to the Chase Heart on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Sport 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors superior with a win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks within the Western Convention finals. The Celtics toppled the Miami Warmth on the highway in Sport 7 over the weekend, organising a high-profile showdown with an NBA title on the road.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as 3.5-point residence favorites, whereas the over-under, or complete variety of factors Vegas thinks will probably be scored, is 212.5 within the newest Celtics vs. Warriors odds. Earlier than you make any Warriors vs. Celtics picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Zack Cimini has to say.

A Las Vegas handicapper who’s by no means afraid to buck typical knowledge, Cimini excels in a number of sports activities. Over the previous 33 NBA picks, Cimini is 22-11, returning virtually $800 to $100 gamers. He’s additionally on an incredible 38-16-1 run along with his final 55 against-the-spread picks involving the Celtics, returning virtually $1,800 to $100 gamers.

Now, Cimini has set his sights on Celtics vs. Warriors, and simply locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed here are a number of NBA odds and betting traces for Warriors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Warriors unfold: Warriors -3.5

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 212.5 factors

Celtics vs. Warriors cash line: Warriors -160, Celtics +140

Celtics vs. Warriors tickets: See tickets at StubHub

BOS: The Celtics are 12-6 towards the unfold in playoff video games

GSW: The Warriors are 9-7 towards the unfold in playoff video games

Featured Sport | Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Celtics can cowl



Boston has offensive strengths, headlined by the presence of shot creators in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the wing. The Celtics are keyed by protection, nonetheless, and that was the case courting again to the common season. Boston led the NBA in defensive ranking in the course of the common season, giving up solely 106.2 factors per 100 possessions to opponents. The Celtics additionally led the league in 3-point protection (33.9 p.c), two-point protection (49.7 p.c), discipline aim share allowed (43.four p.c), and assists allowed (21.6 per sport), with high two marks in blocked pictures (5.eight per sport) and factors allowed within the paint (42.5 per sport).

Boston created 13.eight turnovers per sport in the course of the common season, and Golden State was the second-worst workforce within the NBA in ball safety, committing a turnover on 15.Zero p.c of offensive possessions. The Celtics are additionally lights-out on protection within the playoffs, giving up just one.05 factors per possession and 43.Three p.c taking pictures to opponents.

Why the Warriors can cowl

The Chase Heart has been form to the Warriors within the playoffs, with Golden State posting a 9-Zero file and an obscenely spectacular web ranking of +14.four factors per 100 possessions. The Warriors are great on protection, rating within the high three of the NBA in myriad classes in the course of the common season, and Golden State additionally has the very best offense within the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors are scoring greater than 1.16 factors per possession towards postseason competitors, No. 1 within the league, and Golden State additionally leads the league in postseason assists (28.Three per sport) and help share (66.9 p.c).

The Warriors are taking pictures 49.Three p.c from the sphere and 37.9 p.c from 3-point vary within the playoffs, and Golden State has an edge on the offensive glass in securing 28.2 p.c of missed pictures. The Warriors even have the very best shooter in NBA historical past in Stephen Curry, who led the league in 3-pointers this season, and Golden State ranked within the high eight of the NBA in help charge, assists per sport, two-point taking pictures, three-pointers per sport, 3-point accuracy, and quick break factors in the course of the 2021-22 common season.

Learn how to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

For Sport 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Cimini is leaning underneath on the purpose complete, however he additionally says a essential X-factor makes one facet of the unfold a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Warriors? And which facet of the unfold is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert that has crushed his NBA picks, and discover out.