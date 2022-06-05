Celtics vs. Warriors odds, prediction: 2022 NBA Finals picks, Game 2 best bets from expert on 38-16 run

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors conflict in a big-time Sport 2 battle on Sunday evening within the 2022 NBA Finals. These groups went blow for blow in Sport 1. Golden State headed into the fourth quarter up 12, however Boston rallied to steal the win 120-108. The Warriors might want to come out aggressive to keep away from dropping to 0-2 within the sequence.

Tipoff is about for 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Golden State is the four-point favourite within the newest Celtics vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for whole factors is about at 215.5.

A Las Vegas handicapper who’s by no means afraid to buck standard knowledge, Cimini excels in a number of sports activities. Over the previous 33 NBA picks, Cimini is 22-11, returning virtually $800 to $100 gamers. He’s additionally on an incredible 38-16-1 run together with his final 55 against-the-spread picks involving the Celtics, returning virtually $1,800 to $100 gamers.

Now, Cimini has set his sights on Celtics vs. Warriors, and simply locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Listed here are a number of NBA odds and betting strains for Warriors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Warriors unfold: Golden State -4

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 215.5 factors

Celtics vs. Warriors cash line: Boston +160, Golden State -190

BOS: Celtics are 9-1-1 ATS of their final 11 video games as a highway underdog

GS: Warriors are 5-1 ATS of their final six video games following a straight-up loss

Why the Celtics can cowl



Guard Jaylen Brown is an explosive and implausible athlete. Brown has nice leaping capability and is consistently attacking the lane. The 2021 All-Star additionally has a clean jumper from the mid-range and the perimeter. Brown rebounds the ball effectively and performs stout protection. In Sport 1, he dropped 24 factors, seven rebounds, and 5 assists. The California product was aggressive all all through the competition.

Guard Derrick White comes off the bench and offers a spark. White can create his personal shot but additionally has the courtroom imaginative and prescient to set his teammates up. The Colorado product had an impressive efficiency in Sport 1. He performed good protection and was on fireplace from deep. He registered 21 factors, three assists, and went 5-for-Eight from three.

Why the Warriors can cowl

Guard Stephen Curry is an elite sharpshooter from everywhere in the ground. Curry has deep vary and might catch fireplace in a rush. The eight-time All-Star has the arsenal to torch anybody lined up towards him and that was on full show in Sport 1. Curry exploded for 21 factors and shot 6-for-7 from three within the first quarter. He ended up ending the matchup with 34 factors, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is one other knockdown shooter on the perimeter. Thompson has performed in loads of big-time video games and is aware of what that strain seems like that. The five-time All-Star can warmth up in a blink of a watch and Golden State will want that sort of efficiency in Sport 2. Thompson has a simple capturing stroke with good defensive instincts. He produced 15 factors and shot 3-for-7 from deep in Sport 1.

Easy methods to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

For Sport 1 of the NBA Finals 2022, Cimini is leaning underneath on the purpose whole, however he additionally says a important X-factor makes one facet of the unfold a must-back.

So who wins Celtics vs. Warriors? And which facet of the unfold is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that has crushed his NBA picks, and discover out.