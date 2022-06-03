Celtics vs. Warriors prediction, pick, odds, spread, line for 2022 NBA Finals Game 1

Generally we get to the top, and we will not assist however really feel in some way cheated. After a rigorous 82-game schedule and a grueling postseason, sometimes evidently we find yourself with the mistaken groups within the NBA Finals, whether or not that is on account of accidents, an inconceivable buzzer-beater, poor officiating, or simply plain dumb luck.
That is not the case this 12 months, nonetheless, because the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will meet in Sport 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, in a battle of the 2 finest groups of the postseason. In fact there have been accidents alongside the way in which, like several 12 months, and we will discuss concerning the Phoenix Suns’ convention semifinals Sport 7 collapse as a possible “yeah, however what if” blemish on the Warriors’ path again to the Finals. But it surely’s tough to argue that Boston — the highest group within the league since late January — and the Warriors with their stars wholesome in some way have not earned their place within the Finals.
The matchup itself is a juicy one, with the Celtics boasting the very best protection of the common season and second-best of the playoffs, because the acquainted Warriors faces of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Inexperienced have led the postseason’s finest offense. On paper, the collection is chocked filled with intriguing matchups and, in a approach, symbolizes an old-versus-new battle for league supremacy.
The Warriors enter because the tried and true blue-blood, making their sixth Finals look in eight seasons, with three titles to indicate for it. The Celtics, alternatively, have reached the Finals for the primary time since 2010 whereas being led by two stars of their mid-20s — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — together with a first-year head coach in Ime Udoka.
All of this makes the collection extraordinarily tough to foretell, however most agree that it ought to be an extended and thrilling one. Earlier than we get forward of ourselves, nonetheless, we have to begin with Sport 1. Our CBS Sports activities NBA specialists have taken a crack at predicting not solely who will win the primary sport of the 2022 NBA Finals, but in addition the precise remaining rating — how’s that for daring? Learn by the predictions beneath, together with viewing data for Thursday’s NBA Finals opener.
Learn how to watch Sport 1 reside
Sport: NBA Finals, Sport 1
Date: Thursday, June 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Chase Heart — San Francisco, California
TV: ABC | Dwell stream: fuboTV (Get entry now)
Odds: BOS +145; GS -170; O/U 212.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)
Celtics vs. Warriors prediction, Sport 1 picks
Brad Botkin: There’s loads of discuss relaxation in right here. Boston is rested sufficient. It hasn’t performed since Sunday. I picked the Celtics to win the collection and a portion of that logic is derived from taking an early lead. Golden State’s offense is atypical and takes some time to get used to? Similar will be stated for Boston’s protection. I like Boston’s particular person shot creation higher than Golden State’s, and that applies to the collection as an entire in addition to any given sport. Choose: Celtics +3.5 | Celtics 108, Warriors 101
James Herbert: My mind tells me that this will likely be a low-scoring feel-out sport, provided that these are the 2 high defenses within the NBA. My mind additionally tells me that the Warriors will win comfortably, since they nearly at all times begin collection properly, the Celtics are a miraculous buzzer-beater away from being 0-Three in openers throughout these playoffs and Golden State’s offense is a shock to the system. However I do not belief my mind in the case of predicting the result of a single basketball sport. These groups are evenly matched, so perhaps the Warriors will get sloppy and Boston’s offense will get going. Let’s get loopy. Choose: Celtics +3.5 | Celtics 123, Warriors 115
Michael Kaskey-Blomain: Heading into Sport 1, the Warriors would be the extra rested group, they usually’re definitely the extra skilled group, that means that the second is much less more likely to get to them and influence their play. Plus, Golden State’s offense has been clicking all through the postseason, whereas Boston’s has been inconsistent at occasions Add within the potential return of defensive stalwart Gary Payton II, and the Warriors ought to be capable to deal with enterprise within the first sport of the collection. Choose: Warriors -3.5 I Warriors 113, Celtics 101
Jack Maloney: I picked the Celtics to win the collection, however they’ve solely received one Sport 1 throughout this run and that was on a buzzer beater. The Warriors, in the meantime, are a exceptional 21-2 in Sport 1s within the Steve Kerr period. Issue within the Warriors’ prolonged relaxation and homecourt benefit and they need to win this one. Choose: Warriors -3.5 I Warriors 111, Celtics 104
Sam Quinn: The Warriors are 4-1 in Sport 1 of the NBA Finals beneath Steve Kerr, dropping solely in 2019 to Toronto with Kevin Durant out. Their fashion differs so drastically from all different groups that opponents sometimes want a sport or two to regulate, and even when that wasn’t the case, the Warriors have a three-day relaxation benefit and a more healthy core roster. Boston will make this a aggressive collection and maybe win the entire thing, however Golden State ought to be closely favored in Sport 1. Choose: Warriors -3.5 | Warriors 109, Celtics 102
Colin Ward-Henninger: We will discuss how each groups have carried out in Sport 1s thus far throughout the playoffs, however as Warriors coach Steve Kerr frequently says concerning the postseason: “Each collection is totally different. Each sport is totally different.” That being stated, we have to use some form of standards to make an informed guess, so let’s go together with the truth that Golden State — a group whose stars are a lot older than the Celtics’ — has the advantage of almost every week of relaxation, whereas the Celtics will likely be three days faraway from ending out an emotional Sport 7 following one of the bodily, tiring collection we have seen because the early 2000s. The Warriors solely want you to slide for a split-second, on both finish, with the intention to make you pay, and Boston appears extra seemingly to try this after the collection they only completed. Choose: Warriors -3.5 | Warriors 106, Celtics 98
Jasmyn Wimbish: The Warriors are going to return out and attempt to make an announcement in Sport 1. They’ve home-court benefit in an environment that’s unnerving to play in, and whereas I do not suppose it’s going to be simple, I am going with Golden State to take a 1-Zero lead. Choose: Warriors -3.5 | Warriors 110, Celtics 105
